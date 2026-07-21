Diplomatic efforts seek to avert Trump split with UN refugee agency: sources

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An end to US funding would seriously weaken the refugee agency at a time of near-record levels of displacement around the world amid long-running conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan and other countries, diplomats and aid officials said. File Picture:

US President Donald Trump’s administration has in recent weeks weighed cutting ties with the UN refugee agency, prompting a campaign by diplomats and UN officials to persuade the US to maintain support, say sources familiar with the matter.

Eight sources — including diplomats, aid sources and a congressional source — said Washington, historically UNHCR’s largest donor, has been considering disengaging from the agency. Several said a decision was expected last week but no announcement was made, suggesting the lobbying effort may have helped delay or avert a move.

Reuters granted the sources anonymity to speak about UN relations with the US.

The US deliberations over leaving UNHCR, which was created in the aftermath of World War 2 to help refugees fleeing war, persecution and violence, follow a disagreement over the appointment of the deputy high commissioner, five sources said.

They said the agency told supporters it could be placed on a US blacklist, ending funding, and Washington could also withdraw from its governing executive committee.

An end to US funding would seriously weaken the agency at a time of near-record levels of displacement around the world amid long-running conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan and other countries, diplomats and aid officials said.

Rethinking it would be an existential threat for UNHCR. It could have a massive knock-on effect — Former UNHCR official

“People have been alerted by UNHCR to call friends in the administration,” said a source at an aid group involved in the talks, adding many had done so. “They are at least thinking about it,” the source said.

Another diplomat said UNHCR officials had asked supporters in the past week to use all available diplomatic channels with the US to urge ongoing support.

A UN refugee agency spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

“We have no comment on this issue because we have no information on it,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

A US state department spokesperson said there have not been any changes to Washington’s engagement with UNHCR.

“As with many other international organisations, we work with and through UNHCR when doing so is useful to advance US foreign policy interests or save lives.

“We will continue to evaluate the role of the US in international organisations,” the spokesperson added, referring to a February 2025 executive order to review US participation and funding.

Since beginning his second term last year, Trump has cut funding for UN agencies and withdrawn from dozens of UN entities including the World Health Organisation. Trump officials have also urged other nations to join a global campaign to roll back asylum protections.

Leadership dilemma

The dispute centres on last month’s appointment of US career diplomat Tressa Rae Finerty as UNHCR’s deputy high commissioner.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and UN high commissioner for refugees Barham Salih chose Finerty over Simon Hankinson, a US-backed candidate and former foreign service officer who has accused the UNHCR of pursuing “a mass migration agenda”.

“If they wanted reform, a return to UNHCR’s original mission of helping actual refugees, and a careful inspection of budgets and spending, I was the guy,” he said, calling Finerty a “business as usual” candidate.

Reuters could not reach Finerty for comment.

A former senior UNHCR official said Salih, a former Iraqi president and refugee, would have faced an internal “uproar” had he backed Hankinson.

Other UN agencies such as the International Labour Organisation have also faced dilemmas over appointing US officials amid questions about the US commitment to global co-operation.

Andrew Veprek, assistant secretary of state in the bureau of population, refugees and migration who has espoused anti-migration views, was involved in backing Hankinson’s candidacy, two sources said. The state department declined to comment on his involvement.

Top donor

The US was the top donor to UNHCR in 2025, giving $868m (R14.28bn) or about a quarter of the total contributions, according to the agency.

UNHCR is facing a financial crisis after available funding fell by about 30% in 2025 compared with 2024, Reuters reported. The agency has cut thousands of jobs and announced further cuts this year.

Diplomats and aid officials said a full US withdrawal would deepen the crisis and undermine support for the 1951 Refugee Convention, the cornerstone of the post-war refugee protection system.

“Rethinking it would be an existential threat for UNHCR,” the former UNHCR official said. “It could have a massive knock-on effect.”

Reuters