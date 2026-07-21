EU hits AliExpress with record €550m fine over unsafe and counterfeit goods

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The European Commission headquarters in Brussels. The commission has fined Chinese online marketplace AliExpress €550m over alleged failures to prevent unsafe and counterfeit products on its platform. Picture:

The European Commission on Monday fined Chinese online marketplace AliExpress €550m (about R10.3bn) for failing to adequately crack down on the sale of unsafe and counterfeit products on its site.

The fine, the biggest ever imposed for breaches of the 27-nation EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), comes months after online retailer Temu was fined €200m for similar breaches. Last year, Brussels issued a $12m penalty for Elon Musk’s social media site X.

Scale is not an excuse. Risks must be identified and addressed systematically to ensure consumers can safely shop online. Today, we are holding AliExpress to this standard and request it to take action. — Henna Virkkunen, European Commission executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy

“The spread of counterfeit clothing, unsafe toys, dangerous cosmetics and other illegal and harmful products is not an unavoidable cost of shopping online. It is a failure by AliExpress to comply with its obligations under the Digital Services Act,” said Henna Virkkunen, the commission’s executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy.

“Scale is not an excuse. Risks must be identified and addressed systematically to ensure consumers can safely shop online. Today, we are holding AliExpress to this standard and request it to take action,” she said.

AliExpress said since the DSA came into force the company “has been, and continues to be, firmly committed to meeting our obligations and we have invested substantial resources in risk assessment and mitigation, product safety and consumer protection”.

It said it disagreed with the “disproportionate fine, which does not adequately reflect our established framework and the significant, proactive enhancements we have made. We are carefully reviewing the decision and considering all available options”.

The fine was for conduct by the company until at least June 2025, when the commission issued a preliminary ruling that found AliExpress was not doing enough to tackle the sale of illegal products under the DSA, and when it accepted commitments by AliExpress to improve its systems.

The commission said AliExpress has until October 20 to submit an action plan setting out measures to “remedy the breach of its obligations to assess and mitigate systemic risks”.

The DSA is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that is illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service, such as the promotion of genocide or anorexia. It also looks to protect Europeans’ fundamental rights, including privacy and free speech.

The spread of counterfeit clothing, unsafe toys, dangerous cosmetics and other illegal and harmful products is not an unavoidable cost of shopping online. It is a failure by AliExpress to comply with its obligations under the Digital Services Act. — Henna Virkkunen, European Commission executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy

Monday’s announcement in Brussels also comes less than three weeks after AliExpress’ operator, Chinese tech giant Alibaba, said it will pay $600m (R9.86bn) to resolve a dispute with the US government over allegations the Hangzhou-based firm sold and imported illegal pharmaceuticals, controlled substances, regulated chemicals and pill-making equipment into the US.

AP