An accident took his legs; he adapted his motorcycle and delivers meals in Islamabad

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Hamza Ali, 28, who lost both legs in a road accident, rides to deliver a meal order to a customer in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 17 2026. Picture:

A young man in Pakistan’s capital lost both legs in a road accident five years ago, but he refused to let that define his future.

Today 28-year-old Hamza Ali delivers meals in Islamabad, riding a modified motorcycle fitted with hand-operated controls.

Ali worked for a delivery platform before the accident, when a bus he was riding collided with a truck.

“After that accident, the next six months of my life were extremely difficult,” he said. “Then I told myself, ‘Ali, you have to do something on your own.’”

After nearly three years of job hunting in his hometown of Multan, where employers turned him away because of his disability, Ali moved to Islamabad in 2023 on a friend’s advice that the capital’s wider roads make it easier to ride a modified motorcycle.

Using his savings, he adapted his bike and asked for his rider account to be activated. The company asked one question: whether he was confident he could do the job. He said yes.

Since returning to work, he has become one of the top-performing delivery riders, according to colleagues.

Ali rejects the sympathy often directed towards people with disabilities. “I never ask for money. I can earn my own living,” he said. “People just think that because you are disabled, you are no good.”

He said his greatest source of strength has been his mother, who encouraged him to focus on what is possible.

Millions of Pakistanis live with disabilities and often face barriers to employment, mobility and social inclusion. While a 2023 national census reported that 3.1% of the population has a disability, human rights advocates say the true figure is probably much higher.

AP