Tropical Storm Bertha weakens after bringing strong winds and heavy surf to Louisiana and Texas

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Children play near breaking waves on West End pier on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Bertha approaches the Louisiana coast on July 22 2026. Picture:

Tropical Storm Bertha brought heavy surf and flooding to southern Louisiana and Texas as it came ashore on the Gulf Coast for a second time on Thursday, hours before weakening to a tropical depression.

The national hurricane centre said wind gusts of tropical storm force were still possible along the upper Texas coast on Thursday night, and water levels in the area may remain high from storm surge. By late night, the hurricane centre said Bertha had dissipated.

Its remnants are expected to produce 2.5cm-7.6cm of rainfall, with isolated totals up to 10.1cm that could trigger flash flooding in coastal and south Texas, the centre said.

Bertha first grazed southern Louisiana on Wednesday in a slow crawl westward. The storm weakened as it made its second landfall about 115km northeast of Galveston, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, the centre said. It remained a tropical storm for a few hours before being downgraded to a depression, marked by maximum sustained winds of 61km/h or less.

Thick clouds associated with Bertha prompted SpaceX to call off Thursday night’s planned Starship launch from the southern tip of Texas. The space-skimming test flight was rescheduled for Friday, when the forecast called for clear skies.

No deaths or significant damage have been reported since Bertha formed on Monday in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Florida Panhandle. The storm caused some coastal flooding as its centre first struck land on Wednesday in Louisiana southwest of New Orleans, but its heaviest rains stayed over the Gulf waters.

That rainfall south of the storm’s centre began moving inland along Texas’ southeastern coast on Thursday afternoon. Tropical storm-force winds on Thursday extended as far as 225km from the storm’s centre, the hurricane centre said.

A tropical storm warning was discontinued at night from Sargent, Texas, to the Vermilion and Cameron Parish line in Louisiana.

Businesses stay open on ‘windy day’

In Galveston, an island city of 53,000 people southeast of Houston, local officials urged residents to brace for a “windy day” and secure outdoor objects that might become airborne projectiles.

“While no significant impacts are forecast, some gusty storms may blow through the island throughout the day,” Galveston’s office of emergency management said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The Galveston Historic Seaport cancelled its sightseeing boat tours on Thursday afternoon as a precaution, but was otherwise operating normally, said employee Jesi Hahn.

“We’ll definitely be open,” Hahn said. “We usually close for big hurricanes.”

At the nearby Harbor House Hotel and Marina, employee Justin Timber said he was not aware of cancelled reservations.

“It seems like a normal day,” he said. “Restaurants are clicking. Everything’s great.”

Electrical outages across the Gulf Coast were minimal, according to the website poweroutage.us, but Bertha’s passage wasn’t harmless.

In Pensacola, Florida, officials closed an area around a storm-damaged beach boardwalk, mayor D Reeves said on Thursday on Facebook. He posted a photo showing part of the boardwalk’s support structure ripped away and a fence damaged nearby.

Strong gales earlier in the week knocked over a Waffle House sign onto a car in Panama City Beach, Florida. Heavy surf and the threat of rip tides had prompted warnings at Gulf Coast beaches for swimmers to stay out of the water.

Bertha is the second tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Arthur in June brought heavy rainfall to the southeastern US.

In the eastern Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Fausto churned far from land on Thursday. The hurricane was more than 1,600km west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California with maximum sustained winds of 130km/h.

The hurricane centre said swells generated by Fausto could cause life-threatening surf and rip tides in parts of southern California.

AP