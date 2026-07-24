World

WATCH | Rubio says ICC has ‘lunatics, crazies’

Says no US officials will face International Criminal Court trials

Reuters Agency

Reuters

US secretary of state Marco Rubio says no US political or military officials will ever go on trial at the ICC. Picture: (Brendan Smialowski)

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Thursday there were “lunatics, crazies” in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and there was no way any US political or military officials would ever go on trial as the country was not a signatory to its treaty.

“If people want to sign and be a part of that stupid organisation they can. We’re not going to be a part of it, and they’re not going to apply their jurisdiction to Americans,” he told reporters in Manila.

Reuters

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