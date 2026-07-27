World

Genevieve becomes a Category 5 hurricane but stays away from US land

The storm is expected to begin weakening from Tuesday

Associated Press

Associated Press

This satellite image released by NOAA shows Hurricane Fausto, centre, and Hurricane Genevieve off the southwest coast of Mexico, right, over the Pacific Ocean, on Sunday, July 26. Picture: (NOAA via AP)

Genevieve became a Category 5 hurricane early on Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, forecasters said. It is expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 260km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Genevieve’s centre was located about 855km southwest of Manzanillo, and it was headed northwest at 20km/h.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane centre said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California Peninsula.

The storm was expected to begin weakening from Tuesday.

Further northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters said Fausto was expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm in the coming days but warned that it could still generate significant surf for parts of Hawaii.

Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 130km/h.

AP

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