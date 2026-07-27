IN PICS | LGBTQI+ community grieves, vows resilience after Berlin Pride festival attack

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Two people hug at the memorial site commemorating the victims after a car rammed into a crowd at the Pride March in Berlin on July 26 2026. Picture:

For Ali Darwich, the deadly attack on the Berlin Pride festival was an attack on the city of Berlin and everything it stands for: its diversity, its tolerance and its belief in freedom.

On a personal level, it also was an attack on everything the Berliner embodies.

“Born a Muslim, living as a gay man, working as a police officer,” Darwich said, as he tried to hold back tears, “this terror attack touches so many aspects of who I am.”

Saturday night’s van ramming and stabbing near Berlin’s Pride festival that left one person dead and many others wounded was believed to have been an Islamic extremist terror attack, authorities said.

The suspect in the attack was killed by police on Sunday night in a Berlin suburb. Authorities said Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese roots, ran toward officers with a sharp instrument, and police fired at least one shot.

On Sunday, Darwich, 34, watched sadly as more members of the LGBTQI+ community came to Tiergarten park, where the attack took place. They placed flowers, hugged each other and looked in disbelief at the crashed van, which stood cordoned off behind dozens of police officers.

Police officer Ali Darwich near the scene where a car rammed into a crowd at the Pride March in Berlin on July 26 2026. Picture: (Markus Schreiber)

Like Darwich, many had been celebrating life and love hours earlier, protesting for equality and warning of an increase in hate crimes against their community.

“I was wearing my rainbow-coloured shirt, carried a banner at the parade saying, ‘Why are some people afraid of love but not of hate?’, and was about to go to an afterparty last night when friends started calling me to check if I was OK,” he said.

When he understood there had been an attack, he cancelled the party and went home filled with sorrow. It was only after he woke up on Sunday morning that he truly grasped the significance of the attack.

People gather outside the Brandenburg Gate for a demonstration in support of the LGBTQI+ community after a car rammed into a crowd at the Pride March in Berlin on July 26 2026. Picture: (Ebrahim Noroozi)

“I asked myself, why as a police officer I did not run to the scene of the crash to help my colleagues. I asked myself as a gay man if we will have to live with more fear now even though we are already experiencing bullying and hatred. I asked myself as a Muslim if our community will be exposed to even more racism now.”

Darwich, who was born in Berlin and has Lebanese and Palestinian roots, expressed worry that the attack would polarise German society even more.

“I’m feeling desperate this morning,” said Darwich, who also works as a gay Muslim influencer and posts many videos on social media that usually try to strike a positive note. “We can’t get rid of the hatred some people feel, and it’s getting worse and worse.”

Ashley Jump lays flowers near the scene where the car rammed into the crowd. Picture: (Markus Schreiber)

At the same time, he said he did not want to let hate win, and deep inside he hoped “the people of Berlin will make the best of it, that they will work together, and that, hopefully, all of this will lead to an even better Berlin”.

Others, who had come to the impromptu vigil at Tiergarten, also expressed anger and shock, but resilience too.

“We are stunned by what happened yesterday,” said Andre Lehmann, a top official with the main national LGBTQI+ association, LSVD+. “This attack hits the heart of the queer community.”

People at the memorial site commemorating the victims. Picture: (Markus Schreiber)

The attack “affects people who took to the streets in Berlin this weekend to fight for their rights, their diversity and their rights, and with that is a political act and does not only affect people celebrating,” he said.

Lehmann said there has been “a tenfold increase in anti-queer hate crimes in Germany within a few years”. He said: “For years nothing has happened and for years there has been no outcry from society.”

Ashley Jump, a 26-year-old UK resident, had travelled to Berlin for Saturday’s Pride parade but left the celebrations before the attack. Jump, still in shock, returned on Sunday to leave flowers at a memorial near the crime scene.

“They’ll never erase us, we’ll never be gone,” they said. “As long as humanity has existed, we’ve existed. And as long as humanity exists, we will exist. We will not be removed.”

AP