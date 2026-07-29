Malaysian authorities release more than 100 Rohingya refugees from detention

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Rohingya refugees in a truck in front of the office of the UN refugee agency after being evicted from their homes in Kuala Lumpur on July 27 2026. Picture:

Malaysian authorities have released more than 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers who were detained earlier this week, with the group sent to locations across the country, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police had detained the people on Monday after they gathered outside the UNHCR office in Kuala Lumpur to seek assistance. The refugees claimed they had been evicted from their homes in Penang state.

A total of 109 Rohingya refugees were released from the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters after a review of their documentation, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said in a statement.

He said the refugees were sent to locations designated by the UN refugee agency and non-governmental organisations in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor and Penang states.

“The destinations were selected based on contacts and relatives of the refugees living in those areas,” Fadil said.

Authorities said the refugees who were detained all possessed valid UNHCR documentation, state news agency Bernama reported.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention and regards asylum seekers as illegal migrants, but is seen as a safe haven for Rohingya fleeing persecution in largely Buddhist Myanmar.

Malaysia’s foreign minister on Tuesday called for the country to reconsider whether to allow the UN refugee agency to operate domestically unless it imposes stricter controls on issuing refugee documents.

Rohingya refugees in Malaysia have been exposed to greater harassment and scrutiny in recent months after being targeted by online hate speech and misinformation.

Reuters