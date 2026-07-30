Mediterranean’s warming waters draw hundreds of invasive species

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lionfish on a fishing boat off the coast of Larnaca, Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean. Lionfish have supplanted indigenous stocks such as the red mullet to the dismay of fishers, who have seen local varieties popular with customers greatly diminish. Picture:

The Mediterranean of our ancestors is no more. Scientists say climate change, caused mainly by burning oil, coal and gas, is making the Mediterranean Sea hotter, bringing hundreds of new and invasive fish species that decimate indigenous populations.

As biodiversity diminishes, coastal communities will struggle to make ends meet in the ways they’ve known for generations.

“The Mediterranean of our grandfathers, of our elders and of the Greeks, of ancient Greece is lost forever. So many of those changes are irreversible.” — Ernesto Azzuro, marine biologist at the Italian National Research Council’s Institute for Marine Biological Resources and Biotechnology

“The Mediterranean of our grandfathers, of our elders and of the Greeks, of ancient Greece is lost forever. So many of those changes are irreversible,” said Ernesto Azzuro, a marine biologist with the Italian National Research Council’s Institute for Marine Biological Resources and Biotechnology.

Warmth can’t dissipate in basin

Scientists have designated the Mediterranean as a climate change “hot spot”, with its waters expected to warm by 2°C to 6°C by 2100. Heatwaves are likely to become more frequent and more extreme, according to the Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change, an independent network of scientists.

Ronan McAdam, an oceanographer with the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change, said a key factor in the warming is that the sea is an enclosed basin and warmth can’t dissipate like in the vastness of the oceans.

1,000 — Invasive species identified in the Mediterranean Sea (800 firmly established).

— Invasive species identified in the Mediterranean Sea (800 firmly established). 93% — Loss of native mollusc populations in eastern Mediterranean shallows.

— Loss of native mollusc populations in eastern Mediterranean shallows. 2°C to 6°C — Projected rise in sea temperatures by 2100.

— Projected rise in sea temperatures by 2100. 95% to 99% — Potential reduction in new alien species if ballast water treatment is enforced.

The warming waters have made an inviting new home for invasive species such as the spotted puffer fish, a voracious predator and the “worst invader”, Azzuro said.

These species are heading toward France and Spain after entering the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal.

The UN food and agriculture body’s general fisheries commission for the Mediterranean said such invasive species have been present for decades, but their spread accelerated after the early 2000s, coinciding with rising sea temperatures. For example, the lionfish was first recorded in the eastern Mediterranean in 2012 and has expanded rapidly westward.

“The Mediterranean will be even poorer, with less species, simply because climate change is making this part of the Mediterranean, especially the eastern part, really unsuitable for native species,” Azzuro said.

Cyprus, due to its proximity to the Suez Canal, was first to feel the impact of the invasive fish. Lionfish supplanted indigenous stocks such as the red mullet to the dismay of fishers, who have seen local varieties popular with customers greatly diminish.

There are also rabbitfish that can devour algae from the sea bottom, destroying the habitat for many indigenous species.

“We know what should be done. We should reduce the use of fossil (fuels),” said Piero Genovesi Papik, a zoologist with Italy’s Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research. “That’s definitely an urgent matter for humanity, and we all know the solutions, but of course they require a global and joint vision.”

About 1,000 invasive species identified

Azzuro said about 1,000 invasive species have been identified in the Mediterranean, with 800 of them firmly established.

The changes are stark. Azzuro said the shallows of the eastern Mediterranean have lost 93% of their mollusc population. Along the Adriatic coast, once abundant with mussels, nearly all have died off because of sea temperatures that at times have exceeded 30°C.

From Venice in the north to Bari in the south, “the die-off was spectacular”, he said. “Unless we find a population able to survive through these different climates, the future of mussels is not happy, at least in the Adriatic Sea.”

Azzuro said his institute and its partner launched a “Beware of those four” campaign a few years ago to raise awareness about the dangers invasive species pose to human health.

For instance, puffer fish is toxic and potentially lethal if consumed by humans. The lionfish’s poisonous spikes can badly hurt anyone who is stung.

Spread of invasives can’t be reversed

Scientists are discussing how coastal communities can cope. One way is to commercialise invasive species that are edible. Another is to pay fishers to catch inedible ones such as the puffer fish so they can be incinerated.

Some species, such as the lionfish, have “clear economic benefits because it’s sold at very high prices, especially in some countries”, Azzuro said. But fishers haven’t taken advantage of the invasive dusky spinefoot, whose population has grown significantly in Italian waters.

Papik said while it’s “too late” to reverse the spread of invasive species in the Mediterranean, there are practical ways to mitigate the impact.

First is to prevent their further migration by enforcing an international treaty obliging national authorities to treat ballast waters inside incoming ships that may carry such species.

“This is something technically doable that can reduce the number of new alien species by 95% to 99%,” he said. Another tactic is treating ship hulls with special paint that thwarts unwanted hitchhikers from latching on.

Papik said fishing policies are being amended that would allow native species to reclaim some of their number, such as growing molluscs that are less susceptible to the alien blue crab.

He said: “In the coming years, I think the challenge will be to restore, to find new ways to restore the environment.”

AP