Deaths and injuries reported in Thailand school shooting

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Children outside the school where deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting in Thailand’s Nonthaburi province on August 7 2026. Picture:

Police responded to a shooting at a high school outside Bangkok on Friday, where deaths and injuries were reported.

The shooting happened at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi province, northwest of the national capital, said Royal Thai police spokesperson Trairong Piwpan.

The shooter was a student who remained inside the school, Arsit Sampantharat, permanent secretary for the interior ministry, told news station PPTV.

The officials did not say how many people were killed and hurt or provide other details.

Images from the scene showed people standing outside the school comforting one another.

In February, a 17-year-old stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, briefly taking people hostage in a two-hour attack that left one person dead and two others injured.

Pak Phanang School, June 6 2003: A 17-year-old student shot six classmates at the school in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, killing two.

Nong Bua Lamphu nursery massacre, October 6 2022: A former police officer attacked a childcare centre/nursery school in Nong Bua Lamphu province using firearms and knives, killing 36 people, including 24 young children.

High school gun violence, February 2024: A 17-year-old stole a police gun and opened fire at a high school in southern Thailand, holding hostages in an attack that left one person dead and two others injured.

Patongprathankiriwat School shooting, February 11 2026: A shooting incident at a school in Songkhla province resulted in four casualties and injuries, including the shooter.

Debsirin Nonthaburi School incident, August 7 2026: A student opened fire inside a high school in Nonthaburi province outside Bangkok, leading to reported deaths and injuries. — Wikipedia

AP