Eutelsat forecasts 2027 growth as OneWeb business surges

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The logo of European satellite operator Eutelsat is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, on March 30, 2026. Picture: Reuters/

Eutelsat said on Friday it expects revenue to increase slightly next year as growth of more than 30% in its low-Earth orbit satellite business offsets declines in its legacy video operations.

The company said in a trading update it expected to deliver slight revenue growth in 2027, compared with stable revenue in the previous year. The core profit margin is estimated at broadly the same level as 2025/26.

Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation is the only operational global low-Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity network outside Elon Musk’s Starlink, positioning the French group as a potential beneficiary of European efforts to develop alternatives to US satellite providers.

LEO services accounted for about a quarter of group revenue in 2025/26, while the company’s legacy geostationary business continued to be weighed down by declining video revenue.

The company reported a 3% increase in like-for-like full-year revenue, reaching €1.24bn (about R23.36bn) in the year ended in June. Analysts polled by the company had expected revenue of €1.20bn on average.

Adjusted core earnings fell 3.1% to €632.4m on higher operating expenses. Net loss more than halved as Eutelsat recorded significantly lower impairments than a year earlier, when it took write-downs of about €720m.

Reuters