How a rare midwinter flight pulled off a perilous Antarctic rescue

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McMurdo Station, Antarctica, is photographed from the air on October 27 2014. Picture:

An Australian aircrew flew an American from an Antarctic base to a New Zealand hospital in a rare midwinter rescue.

The Airbus A319 Long Range aircraft, with the call sign Snowbird 1, flew from the Australian city of Hobart to the US McMurdo Station in Antarctica on July 31 in response to an “urgent request for assistance”, the jet’s Melbourne-based owner Skytraders said in a statement on Thursday.

The jet landed after a five-hour and 30-minute flight at the Phoenix Airfield near McMurdo in darkness and with temperatures as low as minus 43°C, the statement said.

The American was flown on the same day to a hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand, as weather conditions at the Antarctic airstrip worsened, said Skytraders, which is contracted by the Australian Antarctic Programme.

The US National Science Foundation told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the patient was admitted to the Christchurch Hospital in a “serious condition”.

New Zealand’s health ministry on Friday would not comment on the American’s condition or say whether the American remained in hospital.

The mission’s co-pilot, Louise Robertson, said conditions were close to the limit of the aircraft’s capabilities.

To get there in complete darkness in these extreme cold temperatures is very, very rare. I believe it hasn’t been done before — Louise Robertson, mission’s co-pilot

“We had some what’s called nautical twilight, which is a very minimal amount of light that is pretty much pitch blackness and also the extreme cold temperatures. We are right on the verge of the limitation of the aircraft,” Robertson told ABC.

“It was very close to being too cold,” she said. “It got down to -43°C, which is the coldest I’ve ever felt. It was about eight knots of wind, so quite a bit of wind-chill as well.”

Robertson said plans to fly to the base on the Ross Ice Shelf a day earlier were aborted due to a snow storm.

“There … was really just such a narrow window of opportunity,” Robertson said.

“To get there in complete darkness in these extreme cold temperatures is very, very rare. I believe it hasn’t been done before,” she added.

The sun last set at the geographic South Pole on March 23 and will not rise until September 21.

The New Zealand Air Force evacuated a New Zealand citizen working on the US Antarctic Programme from the Phoenix Airfield in a C-130 Hercules in a medical emergency in April.

In August last year, New Zealand used the same type of four-engine turboprop transport aircraft to evacuate three people on a flight from McMurdo for medical treatment.

AP