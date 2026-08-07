Thai prime minister considers stricter gun laws after deadly school shooting

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Emergency personnel carry the body of one of the grandparents fatally shot by a Thai teenager, before he opened fire at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on August 7 2026. Picture:

Within hours of a shooting rampage on the outskirts of Bangkok that left at least eight dead, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday vowed to introduce a new firearms control law in Southeast Asia’s largest gun-owning nation.

Anutin, who previously tightened gun laws when he was interior minister, will now propose a law to restrict the carrying of firearms by the public.

“The new law will only allow government officials on duty to carry guns,” he told reporters on Friday — but did not provide any specifics for the envisaged legislation, including whether it will tighten gun ownership requirements.

Under Thai rules, there are separate licences issued for owning and carrying firearms.

In Friday’s incident, a Thai teenager fatally shot his grandparents before killing at least five people and himself at a school outside Bangkok.

Thailand had an estimated 10.3-million firearms in civilian possession, equating to around 15 guns per 100 residents — the highest rate in the region by a wide margin, according to a 2017 estimate by the Small Arms Survey. Of these, a little more than 6-million were registered firearms, with another 4-million comprising unregistered weapons, the Geneva-based group estimated.

Mass shootings have also regularly occurred in Thailand, including incidents at schools, a major Bangkok mall and a 2022 killing spree in the country’s northeast that killed 36 people, including 22 children.

In the wake of an October 2023 shooting at a Bangkok mall, Anutin — then serving as interior minister — ordered a raft of gun control measures, including:

a short-term ban on new licences;

import restrictions; and

the banning of people under 20 years old from shooting ranges.

Longer-term measures proposed include:

a medical certificate assessing the mental health and psychological condition of gun owners; and

a specified validity period for some gun licences.

We need intervention, a process like other countries have ... these events repeat, but the state does nothing — Piyaporn Tunneekul, Nakhon Pathom Rajabhat University

Piyaporn Tunneekul, an associate professor at Nakhon Pathom Rajabhat University, said Thailand’s current licensing regime:

still lacks mental health screening for people applying to possess a gun;

allows people as young as 20 to hold weapons; and

does not require periodic reassessments for licence holders,

“We only look at things like: do you have money? Do you have a necessary reason to protect your property? Do you want it for self-defence? But in other countries, authorities say those are not good reasons.

“We need intervention, a process like other countries have. There are red-flag laws abroad,” Piyaporn said, referring to legal provisions that allow for the removal of a firearm from the environment of a person deemed at risk of harming themselves or others.

“So these events repeat, but the state does nothing.”

Reuters