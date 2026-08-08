A 12-year-old girl dies after Thailand school shooting, bringing death toll to at least 8

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People offer prayers at the gate of Debsirin Nonthaburi School on August 8, a day after the shooting in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. Picture:

A schoolgirl died from critical wounds on Saturday after a pupil opened fire at a high school and his home outside Bangkok the day before, bringing the death toll from the attack to at least eight people.

The 14-year-old opened fire at about 10am on Friday at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi province northwest of the Thai capital before apparently taking his own life. He also appeared to have killed his two grandparents at his family home earlier in the morning, officials said.

The girl, 12, died after hospitalisation, the health ministry said. The school posted a message on Facebook on Friday seeking blood donations for two pupils, including the girl, who was in grade 7.

Fourteen people are still hospitalised, of whom seven were in critical condition on Saturday, according to Thailand’s health ministry. Most of those wounded were between 12 and 14 years old.

Relatives claimed the bodies of eight people from Bangkok’s Institute of Forensic Medicine: five school staff, the accused shooter, and his grandparents. Emergency workers brought out a coffin and loaded it onto an ambulance, which will transport the bodies to their hometowns for funeral rites.

The young girl’s body is still to be released.

Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, head of the institute, said most of the victims suffered a single fatal gunshot wound to a vital area, including the chest or head.

He said the gunshot wound found on the alleged shooter was consistent with the weapon he had used. More detailed forensic findings, including toxicology results, are expected later, he said.

Officials said the gun, described as small and compact, was legally registered to the boy’s grandfather.

School pupils arrive at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, a day after the shooting. Picture: (Sakchai Lalit)

There were reports that the boy, who lived with his grandparents, had shown signs of stress connected to school, though some of his relatives told Thai media they were unaware of any troubles he might have been facing.

The co-educational state school, which has about 3,000 pupils enrolled aged 12 to 18, said all classes would be suspended between August 10 and 14, and school staff were instructed to work from home during that time.

A few mourners laid flowers on Saturday morning at the school’s gate, where a few police officers could be seen.

Charin Siriananchai brought his two sons, aged nine and six, to pay their respects. He said while his sons do not study there, he lives in the neighbourhood and drives past the school almost every day, often stopping to allow pupils to cross the road.

A coffin containing the body of a victim of Friday's shooting at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School is brought in a stretcher at a police hospital in Bangkok,Thailand. Picture: (Sakchai Lalit)

“Everyone was saddened and shocked, because it was unexpected that this would happen in Thailand, and also it’s quite a great loss,” he said.

Some parents also came with their children to collect their belongings left behind after the shooting. A father, who declined to identify himself, said his son, who was at the school during the shooting, was still in shock and could not sleep alone.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Asia, second only to Pakistan and far surpassing its Southeast Asian neighbours.

Data collected in 2017 by the groups Small Arms Survey and GunPolicy.org in their last extensive international study found civilian gun ownership in Thailand was about 15.1 guns per 100 people, compared with less than one per 100 in neighbouring Malaysia.

Thailand had 3.49 deaths by firearms per 100,000 people, according to 2023 statistics published by World Population Review. That puts it well behind parts of Latin America and the Caribbean but relatively high in Asia. Only the Philippines is higher in Southeast Asia.

While shootings involving indiscriminate killings are not common, the country has seen an uptick in high-profile shooting deaths in recent years.

In February, a 17-year-old stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, briefly taking people hostage in a two-hour attack that killed one person and wounded two others.

A 14-year-old boy was accused of a 2023 shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall.

AP