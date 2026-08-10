World

Tropical storm causes flooding in eastern China

Thousands evacuated as heavy rains trigger landslides and disrupt travel

Associated Press

Associated Press

A car pinned by fallen scaffolding after Typhoon Dolphin affected Wenzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on August 10 2026. Picture: ((Chinatopix Via AP))

Tropical Storm Dolphin dumped heavy rain in eastern China on Monday, causing flooding in places after making landfall as a typhoon the day before.

Authorities have warned of risks of severe flooding and landslides in some areas.

Dolphin had maximum sustained winds of 65km/h in the morning and was continuing to weaken, Taiwan’s central weather administration said.

Vehicles damaged by a fallen wall in the aftermath of Typhoon Dolphin in Wenzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on August 10 2026. Picture: ((Chinatopix via AP))

The China meteorological administration said Dolphin was moving northwest at 15km/h to 20km/h and was expected to continue weakening until it dissipates.

Dolphin made landfall on Sunday night in Taizhou in Zhejiang province with winds of 151km/h after bringing heavy rain to northern Taiwan at the weekend.

State broadcaster CCTV reported authorities in Yueqing, a city in Zhejiang province, searched for people trapped in flooded homes and began clearing broken branches from streets.

A man tries to clear the branches of a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Dolphin in Wenzhou in Zhejiang province on August 10 2026. Picture: ((Chinatopix via AP))

Before the typhoon hit, more than 300,000 people were pre-emptively relocated and Shanghai’s two airports cancelled more than 1,300 flights.

Dolphin also helped intensify seasonal monsoon rains in the Philippines, setting off floods and landslides.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Chan-hom was heading toward Japan’s Pacific coast. The storm had 83km/h winds on Monday morning and was forecast to strengthen slightly before landfall on Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the Japan meteorological agency.

AP

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