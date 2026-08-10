Tropical storm causes flooding in eastern China

Tropical Storm Dolphin dumped heavy rain in eastern China on Monday, causing flooding in places after making landfall as a typhoon the day before.
Authorities have warned of risks of severe flooding and landslides in some areas.
Dolphin had maximum sustained winds of 65km/h in the morning and was continuing to weaken, Taiwan’s central weather administration said.
The China meteorological administration said Dolphin was moving northwest at 15km/h to 20km/h and was expected to continue weakening until it dissipates.
Dolphin made landfall on Sunday night in Taizhou in Zhejiang province with winds of 151km/h after bringing heavy rain to northern Taiwan at the weekend.
State broadcaster CCTV reported authorities in Yueqing, a city in Zhejiang province, searched for people trapped in flooded homes and began clearing broken branches from streets.
Before the typhoon hit, more than 300,000 people were pre-emptively relocated and Shanghai’s two airports cancelled more than 1,300 flights.
Dolphin also helped intensify seasonal monsoon rains in the Philippines, setting off floods and landslides.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Chan-hom was heading toward Japan’s Pacific coast. The storm had 83km/h winds on Monday morning and was forecast to strengthen slightly before landfall on Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the Japan meteorological agency.
AP
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