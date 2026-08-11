Over 16,000 civilians detained by Russia during the war in Ukraine are still held, UN estimates

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The United Nations estimates that more than 16,000 civilians detained by Russia during its war in Ukraine are still being “deprived of their liberty”, many held incommunicado and on grounds that don’t comply with international law.

“Widespread and systematic torture and ill-treatment” of both Ukrainian civilian detainees and prisoners of war by Russia are continuing, including sexual violence, said Claudia Fuentes Julio, the UN assistant secretary-general for human rights.

She spoke at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council called by Latvia and the United Kingdom on Monday to spotlight the plight of civilians and soldiers taken during the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. The council, which counts Russia as a permanent member, heard the accounts as both Russia and Ukraine have escalated attacks in the four-year conflict.

Since the invasion, Julio said, UN human rights staff have interviewed 910 Ukrainian prisoners of war and 403 civilian detainees following their release. The UN has not been able to visit detention facilities in Russia, and its estimated figure of those held does not break down how many are adults or children.

More than 95% of the Ukrainian prisoners of war and 85% of the civilian detainees reported being tortured or ill-treated, often repeatedly, the UN official said. They also reported sexual attacks and inhumane conditions, including food deprivation and inadequate medical services.

The Geneva-based human rights office “has documented the execution of 129 Ukrainian prisoners of war at the beginning of their captivity and the deaths of 48 Ukrainian prisoners of war in custody, resulting from torture, denial of medical care, or other inhumane conditions of detention,” Julio said.

Former detainees share their accounts with the UN

The UN Security Council also heard emotionally wrenching accounts from Crimean Tatar human rights activist Leniie Umerova, who called herself a “political prisoner” of the Russians for almost two years, and Khuan Leyva Garsiya, a Ukrainian soldier who was among the hundreds that held out for months at the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol before turning themselves over to the Russians in May 2022.

Garsiya, who was born in Mariupol to a Ukrainian mother and Cuban father, spent 1,183 days as a prisoner of war (POW). He said he weighed 55kg when he was freed, pulling out a picture of his emaciated body to show the council.

He said he was tortured, beaten harder and humiliated more than other prisoners because the Russians suspected that he was a foreign mercenary due to his Cuban ancestry or an American spy because he went to college in the US.

“Russians were outraged that someone with a connection to Cuba, whom they consider an ally, would fight against their occupation army,” said Garsiya, who is still in the Ukrainian military.

Two of my friends were beaten to death in detention centers in the Donetsk region — Khuan Leyva Garsiya, Ukrainian soldier

He said the Russians tried to break the prisoners mentally and force them to confess to falsified crimes through torture, including freezing, beatings, electrocution and sexual abuse, he said.

“Two of my friends were beaten to death in detention centres in the Donetsk region,” Garsiya said. “Two of my friends died because of the conditions they were put in in Russian prisons and were returned in plastic bags to the homeland.”

For Umerova, her captivity began when she tried to enter Russia from Georgia to visit her seriously ill father in Crimea, which is part of Ukraine but has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

She said she was placed in detention on “fabricated charges”. But unlike many others, she was able to contact an attorney. In the third month, she said, her attorney obtained her release through a court order.

“But as soon as the prison gates opened, a bag was put over my head, and I was taken away again.” In six months, she said she was moved to seven different facilities, calling it “a carousel of repression”.

What happened to her, Umerova said, is part of a system Russia uses to unlawfully detain, isolate, torture and fabricate charges against civilians. She named half a dozen women in Russian prisons today and said at least 84 women have faced criminal prosecution.

UN also said Russian detainees reported abuses

UN human rights experts also interviewed 816 Russians and 57 third-country national prisoners of war from over 45 countries who were members of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, said Julio, the assistant secretary-general.

About half reported torture or ill-treatment, primarily during the initial stages of captivity and interrogation by Ukrainians, she said. But UN monitors reported that once they arrived in Ukrainian detention facilities, “the conditions generally comply with international humanitarian law and have improved since 2022”.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Maria Zabolotskaya told the council the Russian armed forces are complying with international humanitarian law, which includes the treatment of prisoners. She claimed Russian prisoners in Ukraine faced “torture and degradation and moral and physical abuse”.

She called the Security Council meeting part of “a disinformation campaign against Russia”, funded by Nato countries involved in the Ukraine conflict. The aim, she said, “is to derail efforts towards a peace settlement and to justify strikes on the territory of Russia and against civilians”.

Ukraine’s deputy UN ambassador Volodymyr Pavlichenko said he was struck that during Monday’s meeting, Russia was not ready to discuss the return of POWs — “including their POWs” — and all civilian detainees including abducted children.

AP