Hormuz shipping traffic falls to one-week low amid hostilities

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Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on August 6 2026. Picture:

The tally of vessels tracked in the Strait of Hormuz fell to a one-week low of eight on Tuesday, shipping data showed, as owners avoided the key waterway amid continued hostilities in the Middle East.

The US and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks as prospects appeared to dim for an end to the Iran war, with Tehran saying the strait would stay closed unless Washington accepted its conditions.

Tuesday’s tally of eight vessels fell below a 10-day average of about 12, for the lowest daily count since August 5, Kpler data showed. Only one, a coal carrier, exited the strait, while the rest were still making their way through.

The seven entering all took the Iranian route.

Separate LSEG data showed 11 transits on Tuesday, down from 14 the day before.

About 130 to 140 ships typically transited the strait daily before Iran closed the waterway since the US-Israeli attacks began on February 28.

The tally of 30 vessels crossing the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea on Tuesday was above a 10-day average of 25, Kpler data showed.