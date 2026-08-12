Hungary’s government to raise Danube River level to keep nuclear plant running

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The MVM Paks Nuclear Power Plant, which had to close its Reactor 3 due to extremely low water levels on the Danube River, is seen in Paks, Hungary, Wednesday July 29, 2026. Picture:

Authorities in Hungary will begin taking steps to raise the level of the Danube River this week in order to ensure the country’s only nuclear power plant can continue operating, prime minister Péter Magyar said on Wednesday.

Persistent drought and successive extreme heat waves in recent months have deprived one of Europe’s largest rivers of water, bringing Danube levels to record lows and pushing the Paks nuclear power plant to the brink of shutting down for the first time in its 44-year history.

The Soviet-built plant, which uses water from the Danube to cool its four reactors, is currently operating at little more than 10% of its 2,000 megawatt capacity due to low water levels. It supplies Hungary with around a third of its electricity.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Magyar said authorities would on Thursday begin building a bed sill — a low concrete or stone structure built into the riverbed to slow the current and raise upstream water levels — on a section of the Danube just upriver from the plant.

Delivery of some 145,000 cubic metres of rocks used in its construction would begin on Wednesday evening, Magyar said, adding that the intervention could raise the level of the Danube by up to a metre.

We can no longer consider this extraordinary situation as a one-time natural extreme — Prime Minister Péter Magyar

Meanwhile, two 80-metre barges will be transported to the site near Paks and may be sunk in order to raise the Danube up to a further 20 centimetres at the plant’s cooling pumps. A decision on whether to sink them will be made on Friday, Magyar said.

“We can no longer consider this extraordinary situation as a one-time natural extreme,” he said, adding that the work must be carried out quickly to avoid a full Paks shutdown.

Magyar referred to the construction of the bed sill as a “long-term” solution which could ensure that water levels never fall below the threshold at which reactors at Paks must be powered down.

He said that after a recent temporary rise in water levels, they were expected to begin falling again in coming days which, without external intervention, could lead to the complete shutdown of the Paks plant.

“The Danube has given us days, not months,” he said.

Similar measures were taken in Romania last week when authorities sank four barges laden with rock into the Danube in an attempt to redirect water downstream toward the Cernavoda nuclear plant, which had already shut down one of its two reactors due to low water levels.

On Wednesday, Magyar said the Paks plant operating at its current output is costing Hungary’s economy up to 50 billion forints (about R2.5bn) per month. By contrast, he said the planned interventions on the Danube will cost around 6 billion forints (about R307m).

AP