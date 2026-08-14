Spain removes remains of 11th-century kings from monastery as wildfire rages

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A Spanish firefighter and a local official carry a box containing remains of the first kings of Aragon after their removal from a monastery that is being threatened by a wildfire in San Juan de la Pena, Spain, on August 13 2026. Picture:

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Spanish authorities on Thursday removed the remains of three kings who ruled the Aragón region in the 11th-century from a monastery threatened by a wildfire.

Their remains were taken to the provincial museum of Huesca, 80km south of the monastery, for their protection until conditions improve, said the northeastern region’s vice-president Mar Vaquero.

After the wildfire that had been raging since Monday began moving towards the 10th-century San Juan de la Peña monastery late on Thursday, concern that it could be engulfed by flames prompted authorities to launch a rescue operation, Vaquero told reporters.

An emergency military unit team managed to enter the monastery, in a mountain range, and take ceremonial clothing belonging to an 18th-century count buried there before the proximity of the flames forced them to flee.

The team returned, accompanied by police officers and heritage officials, and removed the remains of the first three kings of Aragón — who ruled between 1035 and 1104 — from a pantheon in the monastery, as well as some historical paintings.

Ante el avance de las llamas en el #IFPeñasdeRiglos, Agentes para la Protección de la Naturaleza y técnicos de Patrimonio del @GobAragon, junto a @UMEgob, han llevado a cabo una actuación decisiva para proteger el Monasterio de San Juan de la Peña y poner a salvo bienes… pic.twitter.com/Z2x3AVbMnc — UME (@UMEgob) August 13, 2026

Vaquero praised the bravery of the rescue team.

The wildfire intensified earlier on Thursday, fuelled by higher temperatures and strong winds. It has burnt more than 9,000ha and forced the evacuation of 16 towns, though the monastery remained unharmed on Friday morning.

In southern Spain, a much larger wildfire also worsened on Thursday. It has so far burnt 31,000ha in the province of Huelva and forced the evacuation of about 700 people.

Reuters