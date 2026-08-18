Pakistan court orders ex-PM Imran Khan to be moved from jail to hospital

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Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, 73, has been in jail in the garrison town of Rawalpindi since August 2023. Picture:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered that former prime minister Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, meeting a longstanding demand by his party and family, who had raised concerns about his health.

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan, 73, has been in jail in the garrison town of Rawalpindi since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases he says were politically driven after his ouster in 2022.

His sons repeatedly expressed concern about his deteriorating health last year, with his lawyers saying he had lost significant vision in his right eye while in prison.

“Mindful of the fundamental right, we are issuing this order to ensure the health and safety of the prisoner,” said Justice Shahid Waheed, head of the three-judge bench that heard the petition.

The court directed that Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital in the capital Islamabad within 48 hours and remain there until September 16, Khan’s spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha said on X.

The court also ordered the creation of a medical panel for his treatment, including a cardiologist, general medicine specialist, eye specialist and Khan’s personal physician.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party welcomed the order, saying it should be implemented “immediately, fully, and without delay”.

“We wish it had happened sooner so his eye and general health would not have deteriorated this much,” said PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari .

The party also appealed to its members and Khan’s supporters not to gather outside the hospital, in accordance with the court’s order.

No reaction from government

There was no reaction from the government to the court order, and the information and interior ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Since he lost power in a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an accusation of an unlawful marriage. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.

Khan’s initial arrest in May 2023 sparked protests that saw hundreds of people attacking state buildings and rampaging through military installations.

His supporters have similarly taken to the streets on several occasions in the years since to demand his release.

Cricket greats from around the world, including from across the border in rival India, demanded better treatment for Khan in February, expressing “deep concern” about his prison conditions.

The government had denied allegations of mistreatment.

PTI won power in 2018 and retains a large support base across key provinces, but was stripped of its election symbol ahead of the 2024 vote.

Its candidates, who were forced to contest as independents, won the most seats in the election but fell short of the majority needed to form a government.

Reuters