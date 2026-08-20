China urges South Korea not to take sides, blames US for Korea tensions

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Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun during their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, on August 19 2026. Picture:

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi has urged South Korea not to take sides between Beijing and Washington, saying the US should abandon its “hostile” policy toward North Korea to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Wang made the remarks in a meeting with South Korea’s national security adviser Wi Sung-lac in Seoul on Thursday, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, where he also met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

“The fundamental solution to the tensions on the Korean peninsula lies in addressing the root causes of the problem and urging the United States to abandon its hostile policy toward North Korea,” Xinhua cited Wang as saying.

China hopes South Korea will “achieve genuine strategic autonomy, refrain from bloc confrontation and taking sides, and develop relations with major powers including China and the United States in parallel and without contradiction”, Wang said.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he planned to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year, adding that the Asian nation held 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons.

Trump had also ordered Pentagon officials to cut short joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his “very good relationship” with Kim.

The US has maintained its official stance demanding North Korea to denuclearise, which Pyongyang has consistently rejected.

South Korea condemned North Korea’s launch of more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday and ordered its military to maintain full readiness during ongoing joint exercises with the US.

p“China would be glad to see the peninsula move toward peaceful coexistence between South Korea and North Korea,” Wang told Wi, calling for a restart of dialogue and restoration of trust.

He also invited Wi to visit China, according to South Korea’s presidential office. Wi asked Wang for China’s constructive co-operation in pursuing South Korea’s policy on North Korea, the office said.

The South Korean government is trying to resume dialogue with North Korea as well as calling for a phased, pragmatic approach to North Korea’s denuclearisation, beginning with a halt to its nuclear programme.

A rational, pragmatic, and positive policy towards China is entirely in line with South Korea’s interests and the trend of the times — Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister

In separate talks with Lee, Wang urged Seoul to adhere to a friendly policy towards China, saying bilateral ties had “fully recovered” and made progress this year after meetings between the two countries’ leaders.

“A rational, pragmatic and positive policy towards China is entirely in line with South Korea’s interests and the trend of the times,” he said.

Wang called for an early completion of the second phase of negotiations on their free trade agreement, saying the two countries should promote regional economic integration amid intensifying fragmentation in the global economy and rising trade protectionism, Xinhua reported.

Lee told Wang that China and South Korea had achieved tangible results toward a “full restoration” of bilateral ties, pledging to support China’s effort in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation ​summit in Shenzhen later ⁠this year, his office said.

South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun told parliament that the ministry was pursuing a summit between Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines ​of the summit.

Reuters