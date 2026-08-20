Gaza mediators say latest Israeli strikes undermine peace efforts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinians attend the funeral of 50 people from three families killed during the war, and whose bodies were retrieved from under the rubble recently, in Gaza City on Thursday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Turkey, Egypt and Qatar, which have been trying to mediate an end to the Gaza conflict, condemned recent Israeli strikes in the Palestinian enclave, urging Israel to meet its ceasefire obligations and avoid steps that could escalate tension.

Their joint statement followed Israeli strikes that have killed at least 16 Palestinians in Gaza since Tuesday, according to medics. Israel says it is targeting Hamas militants. US envoy Jared Kushner wrapped up a regional visit on Monday without advancing President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war.

“The intensification of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, as intensive efforts are under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” they said.

The international community and Trump’s Board of Peace, which is overseeing the ceasefire, must take the necessary steps to ensure compliance and prevent further escalation, they added.

A proposed roadmap envisaged Hamas giving up its weapons in phases as Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza and halted military operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected that sequencing, insisting that Hamas must fully disarm before an Israeli withdrawal.

Hamas has demanded that Israel adhere to the ceasefire and withdraw its forces from Gaza. Hamas has also disputed the sequencing of how Trump’s plan should be implemented.

At least 1,283 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Reuters