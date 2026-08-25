47 killed in Haiti gang raid as residents demand protection

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The Haitian rights group RNDDH estimated 30 to 40 people were killed and 15 to 20 wounded in the raid, but said it was difficult to assess a complete tally. Picture:

At least 47 people were killed and 22 injured during an overnight gang raid on a neighbourhood overlooking Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, the UN said on Monday, prompting anger over the lack of protection from repeated deadly attacks.

The UN integrated office in Haiti said estimates could change.

The hillside community of Kenscoff, in a strategic position overlooking routes into the capital, has suffered a dozen attacks by armed gangs since last year, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Powerful gangs under a broad alliance have for years cemented their influence over Haiti’s capital and expanded to nearby regions, despite attempts by foreign nations to reinforce the country’s outgunned police.

Haitian rights group RNDDH estimated 30 to 40 people were killed and 15 to 20 wounded in the raid, which began at about 10.30pm, but said it was difficult to assess a complete tally.

Haiti’s government decried the “heinous attack” and promised to reinforce security, while residents demanded the local police chief step down, saying officers failed to protect people killed minutes from the police station.

“Kenscoff will not be abandoned,” the prime minister’s office said on social media. “The government’s authority will be restored, without weakness and without delay.”

Forced to flee

Attacks in Kenscoff over two months in early 2025 saw more than 260 people killed and 200 homes destroyed or set on fire, forcing 3,000 people to flee, according to UN estimates.

Nearly a dozen attacks have taken place since, including rapes, kidnapping, arson and livestock theft.

“My family are victims,” said Coriolan Kendy, standing near his cousin’s body in a blood-stained sheet. “People in Kenscoff are suffering and the government is to blame.”

Resident Orisme, who did not share his last name, pleaded for the prime minister’s support. “We live in humiliation and they do nothing for us,” he said.

Some residents said several dozen police had tried to rebuff the armed men during the night, and some were injured. They said they did not identify gang members among the dead.

Local media said several houses were set on fire, including the home of Jean William Pape, a leading public health expert.

“The police never gave up,” national police chief Vladimir Paraison told reporters during a visit to Kenscoff later in the day.

Kenscoff overlooks routes into Petion-Ville, which is home to embassies, upscale hotels and the temporary seat of government, and a major road from the capital into southern Haiti.

The violence may deepen concerns over Haiti’s ability to hold an election in December, its first in a decade. Successive governments have repeatedly postponed elections as armed gangs have expanded their influence.

The UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, which is mandated to help police fight gangs, aims to reach a capacity of more than 5,500 troops this autumn.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions on whether the troops were reinforcing Kenscoff security.

Reuters