Iran vows to retaliate after US widens sanctions

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Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman. Picture:

Iran promised to retaliate against expanded US sanctions the Americans said would cut Iran’s economic lifeline, with Tehran expressing confidence that major trading partners would resist Washington’s pressure campaign.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent unveiled the measures on Monday but stopped short of the most punishing sanctions, saying countries that continued trading with Iran risked being forced out of the dollar-based financial system.

Bessent declined to identify the countries that would be targeted or reveal when the penalties would take effect, saying he would instead give them time to comply with the new directive.

The treasury department did announce new sanctions on 60 individuals, entities and vessels, but the list did not feature any of the Chinese financial institutions suspected of facilitating Iran’s oil trade.

Before the news, Iran threatened a possible military response and further reduction in oil exports from the Gulf in retaliation for any US economic measures.

After they were unveiled, Iranian economy minister Ali Madanizadeh said: “We are fully prepared for the US sanctions.”

He told state television: “Naturally, the enemies intend to launch an economic terrorist attack on us, but we also have our own tools and know how to play the game. Our defence is no longer so defensive; the enemies should wait for an attack.”

He said China and Russia had not “accepted” the US measures, predicting other countries would resist them.

Brig-Gen Hossein Mohebbi, a spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed heavy blows to US vital interests and energy chokepoints if Iran’s infrastructure is threatened, Press TV reported.

Iran and the US signed an interim peace deal in June, but the Islamabad memorandum quickly faltered.

Mediator Pakistan made “significant progress” in the latest talks with Tehran that focused on measures such as prevention of further escalation of the conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Pakistani military said on Tuesday.

“The Iranian president candidly shared his government’s perspective and we had a very constructive exchange on the issues involved,” interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who accompanied army chief Asim Munir to Tehran, said on X.

Little sign of diplomatic solution

Struggling to resolve an unpopular war that has pushed up energy prices, US President Donald Trump’s administration appears to be counting on further economic pressure, even though Iran has spent decades under layers of US and international sanctions that have battered its economy but have not deterred its leadership.

Despite no major strikes by either side in weeks, the war shows little sign of reaching a diplomatic solution. The US is seeking new ways to end Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf and more recently via its allies in the Red Sea.

Almost six months have passed since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Thousands of people have died, most of them in Iran and Lebanon.

While the war has degraded much of Iran’s conventional military capacity, inflicted economic pain and killed then-supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has preserved enough missile and drone capability to attack Gulf neighbours and threaten oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The exact state of Iran’s nuclear programme, which the Americans and Israelis aim to wipe out, remains unknown.

Despite Monday’s news, oil prices fell more than $2 per barrel, though investors braced for the prospect of further supply disruptions from the Middle East.

Chinese oil trade

Asked why he stopped short of imposing penalties on Iran and declined to identify targeted countries, Bessent responded, “Why would I want to blow up the global financial system?”

He said he wanted to give countries and companies time to sever ties.

Bessent previously urged co-operation from China, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil for several years, though the US blockade of Iran’s ports, renewed in mid-July, has cut Iranian oil flows to China.

Experts said Washington is wary of Chinese retaliation for sanctions on its banks ahead of expected talks next month between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with curbs on China’s exports of critical minerals especially sensitive.

Asked about Chinese banks on Monday, Bessent said: “We want to make clear that no-one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

The Chinese foreign ministry said sanctions and pressure tactics do not help and Beijing would do what was necessary to protect China’s interests.

Reuters