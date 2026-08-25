World

WATCH | Tornado damages 300 homes in southern France

Verzeille village sees widespread damage as tornado hits unexpectedly

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A large tornado moves through Verzeille, France, on August 24 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Picture: (DENIS MARECHAL)

A tornado swept through Aude in southern France late on Monday, damaging more than 300 homes and injuring 15 people, the local administration said.

Social media footage verified by Reuters showed the tornado swirling above the village of Verzeille in Aude, late on Monday. Many of the homes caught up in its path had their windows smashed as a result of the high winds.

The tornado arose as this summer’s intense heatwave gave way this week to thunderstorms in many areas of southern France.

Reuters

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