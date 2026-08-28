South Korea backs Trump bid to revive North Korea talks, seeks nuclear progress

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South Korea's national security advisor Wi Sung-lac. Seoul believes the resumption of talks between the US and North Korea should focus on progress on the North Korean nuclear weapons issue and must not undermine the country’s security readiness, Wi told reporters. File picture:

South Korea supports US President Donald Trump’s efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea but aims to ensure its security posture is not weakened and that Seoul is not sidelined, South Korea’s national security adviser said on Friday.

Seoul believes the resumption of talks between the US and North Korea should focus on progress on the North Korean nuclear weapons issue and must not undermine the country’s security readiness, Wi Sung-lac told reporters.

“One point to keep in mind is the need to co-ordinate with the US to ensure that any resumption of US-North Korea dialogue leads to substantive progress on the North Korean nuclear issue, alongside efforts to establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula,” Wi said.

To achieve these aims, policy co-ordination and communication between South Korea and the US were more important than ever.

Wi cited Trump’s order earlier this month to substantially scale back major joint military drills between the two allies, saying the US president was signalling a willingness to engage North Korea.

At the same time, Seoul should ensure it was not “sidelined” in Washington’s efforts to restart talks with Pyongyang, Wi said.

Trump cited in part Seoul’s refusal to offer help in the Iran war for cutting short the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills this month and said they sent a wrong message to North Korea. Trump has been seeking a new summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two met three times in 2018 and 2019.

South Korea, Japan and the US will conduct joint military drills from September 9 to 11 to test readiness against North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons threats, South Korea said on Friday.

Wi said South Korea is seeking to deepen co-operation with Washington on a range of issues that have sometimes caused friction between the allies. These include:

South Korean investment in the US agreed under a trade deal;

the treatment of US-listed e-commerce firm Coupang;

security co-operation;

intelligence sharing; and

the transfer of wartime operational control.

Reuters