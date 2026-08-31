World

Russia and Israel spread disinformation on Ceuta crisis, says Spain’s Sanchez

Pedro Sanchez says it is ‘evident’ that the two used the crisis to criticise the Spanish government

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Migrants hold Spanish flags and signs calling for asylum as they gather in Ceuta, Spain, August 16. Picture: (Maria Alejandra Cardona)

Russia and Israel both spread and amplified disinformation related to the mass entry of migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta last month, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, citing research by the EU’s foreign service, EEAS.

Sanchez said it was “evident” the two countries had used the crisis to criticise the Spanish government, as they were at odds with Madrid over its position on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Reuters

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