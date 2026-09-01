Deep-sea team joins search for missing in Cyprus ferry disaster

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A helicopter rescues a passenger off a ferry that capsized off the coast of Northern Cyprus, on August 30, 2026, in this screengrab taken from a video. Picture:

A specialist team from Turkey equipped to search deep waters started work on Tuesday to pinpoint the wreckage of a ferry that capsized off northern Cyprus on Sunday, with 20 people still missing.

At least eight people died when the twin-hulled vessel started taking in water and overturned shortly after leaving the port of Kyrenia with 267 passengers and crew on board.

The Turkish navy rescue vessel has a remotely operated vehicle able to search the deep water where the ferry sank, about four nautical miles off the coast, minutes after setting off for the town of Tasucu in Turkey’s Mersin province.

“Once the wreck is identified, salvage operations will begin at a depth of 500m, and detailed search and investigation activities will be carried out ... using a remotely operated vehicle,” said Maj Ulas Cesur, commander of the TCG Isin.

Survivors who scrambled to safety by clinging to part of the overturned hull were picked up by boats. Footage posted on social media appeared to show people still inside one of the compartments as others perched on the tip of the boat waiting for help. Children are among those missing.

The cause of the disaster is under investigation, though Turkish Cypriot authorities said the vessel had a valid seaworthiness certificate.

Witnesses have said the ferry, a wide-bodied catamaran, was lurching violently before crashing into the water, the impact tearing open part of its bow.

On Monday, nine people connected to the vessel’s operations were remanded for three days to assist police inquiries.

Reuters