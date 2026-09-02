World

Car hits pro-government gathering in Iran, killing four

Authorities rule out political motive, call incident a traffic accident

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A car travelling at high speed first collided with another vehicle, lost control and then veered into the crowd after hitting safety barriers and traffic signs. Picture: (Firas Makdesi)

A car struck a gathering of supporters of Iran’s government and armed forces in the northeastern city of Mashhad overnight, killing four people and injuring more than 10, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

The car travelling at high speed first collided with another vehicle, lost control and then veered into the crowd after hitting safety barriers and traffic signs, Noor News reported, citing Mohsen Mousa-Abadi, head of Razavi Khorasan province’s traffic police.

Initial checks showed the driver, who was arrested, was not in a normal state, Mousa-Abadi said, without giving details about his condition.

There was no immediate indication of a political motive, and authorities described the incident as a traffic accident.

The night gathering was one of the recurring events attended by supporters of the Islamic Republic and its armed forces since the war with the US began in late February, according to Mehr News Agency.

Reuters

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