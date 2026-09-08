Mexican border shelters empty as Trump crackdown deters migrants heading north

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Migrants walk in a caravan bound for the northern border with the US in Tapachula, Mexico, on January 26 2025. Picture:

Migrant shelters along Mexico’s northern border are emptying as fewer migrants head to the US after president Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and mass deportation campaign.

For Salome Villena, an Ecuadorian migrant who once planned to cross into the US with her husband and two children, aged four and six, the shifting landscape of US immigration policy helped change the plans. The family has decided to remain in Ciudad Juárez, where they are among the few people still staying at a local shelter.

“Our intention was to cross into the US, but because of what Trump did, we couldn’t,” Villena said, referring to policies that have made legal migration routes more difficult to access.

The family also considered paying a smuggler to take them across the border but abandoned the idea after they said the man began stealing their money.

Trump’s return to office abruptly closed off one of the main legal pathways migrants had used to enter the US, ending the CBP One app that allowed asylum seekers to schedule appointments at ports of entry. The move left thousands of migrants stranded in border cities such as Ciudad Juárez and prompted Mexican authorities to prepare for a surge in deportees by opening emergency shelters.

Many of the facilities, however, remained largely empty as migrant arrivals fell and deportations were often carried out by air to southern Mexico and other countries.

The drop in migrant flows has been felt across Ciudad Juárez’s shelter network. Juan Fierro, who heads the city’s Good Samaritan shelter, said Trump’s policies had sharply reduced the number of new arrivals.

“It’s becoming increasingly complicated and difficult for people to reach Mexico’s northern border and cross into the US,” he said.

The shift has altered the makeup of the city’s migrant population, Dirvan Garcia of the state population council, Coespo, said.

“We are living something completely different,” Garcia said. “There are a large number of people who initially intended to cross the border but are now putting down roots in the city.”

Garcia said steep budget cuts and a decline in migrant arrivals had reduced the number of shelters in Coespo’s network by nearly half to 18. Occupancy remains around 15%, with most residents Mexicans displaced by violence.

Those who are not Mexican are primarily migrants from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America, he said.

Reuters