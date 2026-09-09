Russia says it hopes US-mediated talks with Ukraine will resume soon

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Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has voiced optimism about negotiations concerning his country's conflict with Ukraine. Picture:

Russia hopes that US-mediated peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine will resume soon, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

No such talks between Russia and Ukraine have taken place since February, but President Donald Trump sent his negotiators to Moscow and then Kyiv at the weekend in a bid to relaunch the stalled process.

Peskov was responding to a comment by US secretary of state Marco Rubio that it may be possible to draw up a roadmap to restart talks and work towards an acceptable outcome for both sides.

A huge gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the war, with Kyiv rejecting Moscow’s demands that it give up more territory.

Peskov said Moscow would not publicly discuss any specifics of a potential settlement, but there was a “confirmed political will” to resume talks.

“We hope that these negotiations will resume in the foreseeable future, and we remain in contact with our American counterparts,” he said, a day after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone.

Peskov added that the issue of exchanging prisoners between Russia and the US was “a constant item on the agenda”, including between the two presidents. He noted that Russia had released one American prisoner, Robert Gilman, at Trump’s request last month.

The two countries have traded prisoners at several points in the past few years. The biggest such deal was in August 2024, when Russia got back eight prisoners held in the West, including a member of its FSB security service convicted of murder in Germany.

In exchange, 16 people were released from Russian and Belarusian jails. Among those freed by Moscow were prominent Russian dissidents and three US citizens, including Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

Reuters