US temporary protections for about 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants in limbo

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US President Donald Trump received El Salvador President Nayib Bukele at the White House in April 2025 and invited him to participate in a military coalition to fight against drug trafficking and organised crime. Picture:

Temporary legal protections for about 200,000 immigrants from El Salvador were in limbo on Wednesday as a deadline neared for US President Donald Trump’s administration to decide if they should end, as they have for hundreds of thousands from Venezuela, Haiti and other countries.

The temporary protected status (TPS) designation expires on Wednesday but the statute does not give a specific time for when that happens. If the department of homeland security (DHS) takes no action, protections are automatically extended for six months. This rare reprieve happened in May when the protections were automatically extended to about 11,000 Lebanese, allowing them to stay and work in the US for another 180 days.

DHS said on Wednesday it will announce a decision on El Salvador “at the appropriate time” and protections would remain in place until then.

About 200,000 people from El Salvador have lived in the US since 2001 under TPS, which allows people already in the country to remain with work permits for renewable periods of up to 18 months, if the secretary of homeland security determines conditions are unsafe for their return. They are eligible for work permits.

Protections ended for many countries

During Trump’s second term, homeland security has ended TPS for more than 1-million people from 13 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Syria. In addition to El Salvador, only people from three other countries remain protected, with termination dates in October for Ukraine and Sudan, and November for Lebanon.

The Trump administration obtained a major victory when the supreme court ruled in June that homeland security acted within its authority by ending TPS for about 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians. The impact of the decision extends far beyond Haitians and Syrians, potentially affecting nearly 1.3-million people from 17 countries on TPS.

Tom Homan, Trump’s “border czar” who has advocated for ending TPS, said on Tuesday the decision rests with homeland security secretary Markwayne Mullin.

“If it expires, it’s up to the secretary,” Homan said when asked about TPS. “Temporary protected status means temporary. Let’s face it, El Salvador is a much safer country than it’s ever been with a new president.”

Temporary protections created in 1990

TPS was created by Congress in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters or civil strife.

It was granted to El Salvador after two devastating 2001 earthquakes left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. Shortly before leaving office, former US president Joe Biden extended TPS for El Salvador for 18 months to September 9 2026.

El Salvador has been a Trump ally

Once one of the most violent places in the world, El Salvador has become one of the safest countries in the Americas since President Nayib Bukele ordered mass arrests in 2022. In April 2025, the US state department upgraded El Salvador’s travel advisory to its highest level, citing a drop in violent crimes and murders.

Bukele has been an ally of Trump’s policy of mass deportations, and El Salvador was one of the first countries to receive deportees and hold them at a mega prison also known as Cecot.

Human rights groups and advocates have denounced mass and arbitrary arrests, torture and disappearances in the Central American nation’s prison system.

Trump received Bukele at the White House in April 2025 and invited him to participate in a military coalition to fight against drug trafficking and organised crime. In July this year, Trump and Bukele met again in Washington. The Salvadoran president has not publicly stated whether he requested an extension of TPS from the Trump administration.

In 2019, during the first Trump administration, Bukele asked Trump to extend TPS. It remained because there were lawsuits.

Salvadorans in the US sent $9.9bn (R158.6bn) in remittances to El Salvador last year, representing 24% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to El Salvador’s central bank.

This story has been corrected to show TPS has ended for people from 13 countries during Trump’s second term, not 14.

AP