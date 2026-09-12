AstraZeneca’s breast cancer pill fails in a late-stage trial

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AstraZeneca’s breast cancer pill failed to meet the main goal of improving progression-free survival in a late-stage trial, the company said on Friday, a week after the treatment received US approval.

US-listed shares of AstraZeneca fell 3% in aftermarket trading.

The drug camizestrant, sold as Etcamah, when tested in combination with Pfizer’s cancer drug Ibrance, showed only a numerical, but not statistically significant, improvement in progression-free survival in previously untreated patients with a form of advanced breast cancer, the company said.

The results represent a “manageable setback” that largely clears a short-term uncertainty for investors, without fundamentally changing the long-term investment case for camizestrant, RBC Capital analyst Trung Huynh said.

In March, a similar drug combination from Swiss drugmaker Roche failed to significantly slow disease progression in newly diagnosed patients.

Barclays analyst James Gordon described the update as “well anticipated by the market”, given the previous failure of Roche’s drug and cautious commentary on the trial from AstraZeneca.

The Etcamah-Ibrance combination was compared against Ibrance and treatments that lower hormones fuelling the cancer.

The trial involved 1,371 patients with the most common type of advanced breast cancer, in which hormones such as oestrogen fuel cancer growth. These cancers lack high levels of HER2, another cancer driver.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to the Etcamah combination for treating breast cancer patients whose tumours develop a mutation called ESR1.

According to Jefferies, the company sees peak annual sales potential of more than $5bn (R80.6bn) for the drug, adding that most of this revenue is probably encompassed within the early breast cancer setting.

AstraZeneca said the full trial data will be shared at an upcoming medical meeting.

Reuters