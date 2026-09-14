Crunchy and gooey textures reshape the food industry

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The US beverage chain Dutch Bros Coffee lets customers customise their drinks with toppings such as a sweet and creamy whipped foam and juice-filled balls that pop when bitten into. Picture:

By Dee-Ann Durbin

Texture is having a crunchy, gooey moment in the food and beverage industry.

For many people, the way a menu item or packaged snack feels in the mouth has become as big a draw as flavour, though consumers don’t always recognise the part texture plays in their cravings for crispier takeaways, frothier coffees and juicier candies, according to industry experts.

The importance of “mouthfeel”, a food science term for oral sensation, has inspired new products such as Starbucks’s Aerocano, an air-whipped iced espresso; PowerCrunch, a wafer-like protein bar; and Trolli Gummi Popz, which are frozen but soft and chewy.

Texture “has evolved from a complementary feature to a defining aspect of food quality”, said Puratos, a Belgian company that develops commercial-grade ingredients for chocolate and baked goods. “It is reshaping how consumers evaluate food and make purchasing decisions.”

The trend is global. Stretchy yogurt is a fast-growing trend in China, while Swedish confectioner Cloetta recently released Sprinkled Foamies, which have a crunchy coating and a marshmallow centre. Parisian bakers are experimenting with new pastries such as the crookie, a crispy croissant with a melty chocolate chip cookie inside.

“It’s no longer only about flavour. People are thinking about the whole experience,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros Coffee. The drive-through US beverage chain lets customers customise their drinks with toppings such as a sweet and creamy whipped foam and juice-filled balls that pop when bitten into.

Interest in texture goes back centuries

Texture is so integral to the act of eating that people often describe how a food feels when they’re asked how it tastes, said Patrick Kalotis, executive vice president of texture and healthful solutions at Ingredion, an Illinois-based ingredient provider.

“You know, ‘This drink is fizzy’ or ‘I love the creaminess of the yogurt’,” Kalotis said. “They think they’re talking about taste, and of course the texture helps propagate the taste, but they’re describing texture.”

Food makers have long played with consistency. Pillowy Japanese mochi and stretchy Turkish ice cream date back centuries. Bubble tea, with chewy tapioca boba pearls, was invented in Taiwan in the 1980s. In the 1990s, high-end European restaurants whipped up culinary foams flavoured with things such as truffle oil or lobster broth.

Interest in texture has exploded in recent years, said Jenny Zegler, principal strategist for food and drink at market research company Mintel. It is reflected in toys such as squishy NeeDoh cubes and beauty products such as jelly cleansers. With food, qualities such as chewy, soft, gooey and melt-in-the-mouth are seeing fast-rising demand in online product searches, according to Mintel data.

Zegler thinks the craze around the Cronut — a doughnut-shaped pastry with a crispy fried outside and an airy, buttery inside like a croissant — started a fascination with food textures about a decade ago. Multi-layered products such as Dubai chocolate and sound-enhanced social media videos of influencers breaking crackly peanut brittle and slurping creamy noodles heightened the interest.

“Consumers are gaining new expectations for the experience of a product, and texture is the perfect way to deliver that,” Zegler said.

Nerds Gummy Clusters and pandemic led to more complicated sweets

The coronavirus pandemic elevated interest in texture because Covid-19 caused many people to temporarily lose their sense of smell and taste, said Shannon Weiner, senior director of consumer insights at sweets company Ferrara. In 2020, the Chicago-based company debuted Nerds Gummy Clusters, a sweet round gummy coated in crunchy Nerds candy.

The hit product led to other innovations in the candy aisle, such as crispy freeze-dried Skittles. Gummi Popz, chewy bite-sized squares filled with fizzing candy, went on sale earlier this year. Ferrara-owned Brach’s plans to introduce jelly beans with a crunchy exterior for Easter next year.

Weiner said layers of texture create contrasts which heighten people’s perceptions of indulgence and quality and encourage them to pay closer attention to what they’re eating.

“It’s a world of overstimulation that we’re living in,” Weiner said. “Often, if consumers are snacking while they’re scrolling or going through mindless activities, texture can help break through and help stimulate and offer a sensory engagement.”

Delivered meals and desire for healthier foods

Meeting consumers’ texture demands and preferences is a growing challenge for the food industry. McDonald’s, which released new McCrispy chicken strips in May 2025, changed the recipe this year after customers said the strips weren’t crispy enough.

The rise of meal delivery has left restaurants searching for ways to ensure food retains its texture while it is in transit, Kalotis said. Ingredion has developed potato starch-based coatings that can keep French fries crispy for 30 minutes and is working on extending the time to 45 minutes, he said.

Food companies are trying to find ways to make products healthier or more affordable by changing ingredients without disturbing familiar textures. For example, Ingredion makes additives that help keep reduced-sugar yogurt creamy.

Zegler, at Mintel, sees a lot of innovation ahead for texture. She expects companies to explore the texture needs of different populations, such as older people. Snack foods will keep getting more layers, she said. Ferrara last year brought out Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters, which added a liquid centre to the original two-layer candy.

Kalotis said food companies need to do a better job of illustrating and explaining textures on product packaging. Mintel found 59% of packaged foods introduced in the US this year had no textural claims on their labels despite customers actively seeking foods with novel physical properties.

“In a lot of ways, texture is one of the most powerful and yet somehow underrated parts of the food experience,” Kalotis said. “It makes a snack more satisfying.”

AP