As last US troops pack up in Iraq, militias signal their weapons will stay

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A government official said the government’s strategy focuses on bringing armed factions under the control of the Iraqi military. Picture:

Two deadlines are looming for Iraq at the end of the month: the end of a decades-long US military presence and the disarmament of non-state armed groups.

The US withdrawal is under way, and officials said the hundreds of troops remaining in northern Iraq will be out by the September 30 deadline.

The Iraqi government has linked the US withdrawal to an ultimatum for militias to lay down their weapons, but most have indicated they have no plans to do so.

That leaves major questions about what the day after will look like in Iraq.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have struck US-linked targets inside and outside Iraq since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. They also have co-ordinated with Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia.

With the war between the US and Iran raging, Tehran is unlikely to give up the leverage it has in neighbouring Iraq. US officials are concerned about the militias’ ability to continue carrying out attacks, but not enough to delay their withdrawal.

End of US mission

US troops invaded Iraq in 2003 to topple Saddam Hussein. They departed in 2011, but three years later Iraqi authorities invited a smaller US-led mission to fight the Islamic State group, which had rampaged across Iraq, seizing large swaths of territory.

With the extremist group reduced to scattered sleeper cells — a result of the intervention of Iran-backed militias and the US-led coalition — Washington and Baghdad agreed in 2024 to wind down the mission.

US troops pulled out of bases in most areas of Iraq last year, but maintained a presence in the semiautonomous northern Kurdish region. Bases there have regularly come under attack since the US and Israel launched their war against Iran.

A US military official said the withdrawal would be completed by September 30, and the hundreds of troops present in northern Iraq would mostly be redeployed to Jordan and other countries in the region. Military equipment, including air defence systems, will also be removed. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly.

There will be no disarming of any groups by September 30. I think that’s probably clear to anybody who watches Iraqi politics — Sajad Jiyad, Iraqi analyst

A “normal bilateral security co-operation” agreement could be negotiated with the central government in Baghdad, he said, but it remains unclear what form that would take.

The official said the counterterrorism base in Irbil had lost its importance for US troops with the Islamic State threat receding.

During the war with Iran, northern Iraq for the most part did not serve as an “offensive platform”, but US forces there were frequently targeted by Iran and Iran-backed Iraqi militias so pulling troops out “will reduce our risk”, he said.

However, the US military remains concerned about the ability of Iraqi militias to launch attacks on targets elsewhere in the region, including in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, and about the presence of Houthi rebel forces in Iraq, he said.

In the past, the US has sometimes struck militia sites in Iraq in retaliation for attacks. Washington has slapped sanctions on some of the groups and could impose more.

Militias take a hard line on disarmament

Iraqi government officials have waffled over whether September 30 is a hard deadline for disarmament of militias or merely the starting point for negotiations.

“There will be no disarming of any groups by September 30,” Iraqi analyst Sajad Jiyad said in a panel convened by the Atlantic Centre think tank last week. “I think that’s probably clear to anybody who watches Iraqi politics.”

While a handful of less influential militias have agreed to turn over their weapons, the most powerful groups — and closest to Iran — Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada have rejected the prospect or set conditions for disarming that they know the government is unlikely to meet in the near future.

Those include bringing the Kurdish peshmerga security forces in northern Iraq under control of the central government’s military and expelling Iranian Kurdish dissident groups and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party that have bases in the region.

“After establishing these parameters, discussions will focus on regulating weapons, not surrendering them,” an official with one of the Iran-backed Iraqi militias said. “There is absolutely no decision among the factions to surrender weapons, and we have not surrendered any weapons.”

Discussions and dialogues are ongoing, and the file will be resolved after the withdrawal of the international coalition forces — Sabah al-Numan, Iraqi government spokesperson

A government official said the government’s strategy focuses on bringing armed factions under the control of the Iraqi military. Many militias are part of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a coalition of armed groups that is officially part of the Iraqi armed forces, though the individual militias often act on their own.

The official said the government wants the armed factions to hand over “dynamic weapons”, including missiles and long-range aircraft, to the central leadership of the PMF and for the individual factions to be dissolved and placed under the command of the PMF and the Iraqi army.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Iraqi government spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said last week: “Discussions and dialogues are ongoing, and the file will be resolved after the withdrawal of the international coalition forces.”

Kurds anxious about day after September 30

While the withdrawal of US troops removes one target from the Kurdish region, it may not halt the attacks.

Mohammed A Salih, a non-resident senior fellow at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, and an expert on Kurdish and Iraqi affairs, noted Iran and affiliated groups “have targeted other locations in the Kurdistan region that have not been related to the US troops’ presence”.

Those include:

the bases of exiled Iranian Kurdish dissident groups;

energy facilities; and

the office of the Kurdish region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“The withdrawal will expose the Kurdistan region even further and make it an easier target,” Salih said.

Regional government officials declined to comment, but Barzani has publicly expressed anxiety that the removal of US air defences would leave the area more vulnerable.

Numan said last week the Iraqi government was close to procuring new air defence systems from South Korea, Türkiye and the US.

He said the new systems “will be deployed according to carefully devised military plans to ensure the complete protection of Iraqi airspace, including the Kurdistan region”.

AP