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At least three people killed, six wounded in shooting at high school in the Philippines

Authorities probe motive as gunman among those wounded

Associated Press

Associated Press

Philippine police
The Philippine national police confirmed that three people had died and several others had been wounded. File picture

A shooting at a high school in the southern Philippines on Friday left at least three people dead and six others wounded, including the gunman, a local official said.

Rolly Doane Aquino, a provincial disaster response official in South Cotabato province, said three people were killed in the shooting at Banga National High School in the town of Banga. Six people were taken to hospital.

The Philippine national police confirmed that three people had died and several others had been wounded. The circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

South Cotabato governor Reynaldo Tamayo said the gunman’s best friend told officials that he was a member of a “true crime community”. Tamayo said authorities would investigate the claim.

AP

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