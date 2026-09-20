US military says it killed four in strike on alleged drug smuggling boat in the Caribbean

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President Donald Trump steps off from Marine One upon his arrival at the Ellipse just outside the White House on September 19 2026 in Washington. Picture: AP Photo

The US military attacked a boat suspected of being used to smuggle drugs in the Caribbean on Saturday, killing four people, as the Trump administration continues its months-long campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.

The latest attack brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to at least 231 in 69 strikes since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls “narcoterrorists” almost a year ago. As with most of the military’s statements on strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, US southern command said it targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes.

The military did not provide evidence that the vessel was ferrying drugs. A video posted on X showed an image of what appeared to be a moving boat followed by a flash.

The Trump administration is pursuing deals with allied nations to extend its offensive to land across multiple Latin American countries. Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said during a visit to Panama last month that Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras had agreed to allow the US to carry out joint military operations against criminal groups on their soil. Guatemala denied reaching such a deal. Ecuador launched similar missions with the US in March.

President Donald Trump has said the US is in “armed conflict” with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the US and fatal overdoses claiming American lives. But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing smugglers.

AP