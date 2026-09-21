China and US competing for AI dominance but share safety concerns

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A visitor tries Alibaba's Qwen AI glasses during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, China. Hopes for finding common ground on concerns around global AI safety are clouded by competition between the US and China. Picture:

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, leaders of rival nations in a race to dominate artificial intelligence, are expected to meet this week against a backdrop of rising concerns about the threats rogue AI could pose to humanity.

The hopes for finding common ground on concerns around global AI safety are clouded by competition between the two countries. As China narrows the technology gap with the US, each country has expressed concern over how AI in the other’s hands could hurt them.

“The US-China conversation on AI is being caught in the ups and downs in the broader US-China relationship,” said Scott Singer, co-director of the China AI Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

On Sunday US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said after talks in New York with Chinese vice premier He Lifeng ahead of the meeting between Trump and Xi that the two countries discussed the setting up of a mechanism on AI dialogue and proposed a new “notification mechanism” for AI incidents that could impact national security.

Here is a look at some topics that may come up for discussion around AI:

Communicating about AI emergencies

The agenda could focus on AI risks that could harm both countries, such as AI-enabled cyberattacks, biological misuse, major model failures or loss of human control, said Sun Chenghao, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing. In that case, “there is still meaningful room for co-operation”, Sun said.

“It would be a mistake to dismiss the entire safety debate as geopolitical competition,” Sun said. “China itself is paying growing attention to loss of control risks, malicious use, cyberthreats and the safety of AI agents.”

Bessent said after his meeting with He the US proposed a notification mechanism between the US and China, such as when there are incidents that rise up to the national security level from AI. “We want a shared vision of common goals and common threats,” he told reporters.

Michael Kratsios, Trump’s science and technology adviser, told Fox News on Sunday it’s important to have conversations with China about AI. “The key thing we want to talk to them about is avoiding shared risks, and that’s something I think we can have a fruitful conversation about,” Kratsios said.

White House director of science and technology policy Michael Kratsios, right. says it’s important for the US to have conversations with China about AI. Picture: (Alex Brandon)

Both governments are concerned about how AI could be used to attack critical infrastructure. In China, AI governance documents identify finance, electricity, telecommunications and transportation as areas potentially exposed to frontier-AI risks, Sun said.

The Chinese side has shown real interest in discussing issues such as AI and cyber-incident information sharing with US experts, said Samm Sacks, a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies’ Institute for America, China and the Future of Global Affairs.

If the two countries can discuss how to report and communicate in the event of an AI-related emergency, said Xiao Qian, vice dean of the Institute for AI International Governance at Tsinghua University, “it can help the two countries to build technical confidence over time”.

US export controls affect China’s AI development

Trump has repeatedly said “whoever wins AI, wins”. He has insisted the US needs to keep a technological edge over China and downplayed calls by American tech leaders to slow AI’s development over safety concerns. Beijing has accused the US of pursuing an AI monopoly as it curbs China’s AI growth, including restricting its access to the world’s most advanced chips.

At the meeting, any loosening of US export controls is likely to be off the table, said Alfredo Montufar-Helu of the consultancy Ankura. With each country seeking competitive advantages in so many areas, Montufar-Helu said room for US and China to collaborate on AI is “quite narrow”.

In his essay this month calling for an AI slowdown, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on the US to continue seeking ways to limit Chinese AI development. China’s ministry of foreign Affairs said Amodei’s warnings about China were confrontational and a form of “fearmongering”, and all parties should work together on AI.

Export controls have not stopped China from developing frontier-competitive models, but they slow its rate of expansion by limiting the compute it can use to serve users — Prof Will Cong, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore

Despite the restrictions, Chinese AI models increasingly challenge American frontier models. Chinese AI models led by Moonshot AI and DeepSeek this year have shown how they can, by some measures, be as powerful as the models of US rivals such as Anthropic and OpenAI, often at a lower cost. Many of them are making inroads globally, including in the US.

“Export controls have not stopped China from developing frontier-competitive models, but they slow its rate of expansion by limiting the compute it can use to serve users,” said Prof Will Cong of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Despite the constraints, China’s chip developers have been catching up with the US., and companies in China are turning more to domestic chips. That’s giving Xi more confidence in his talks with Trump, said George Chen of The Asia Group.

Accusations of ‘distillation’ are a sore spot

US claims that China is ripping off American AI technology are another sore spot in the relationship. The US government and AI companies have stepped up allegations of “malicious” extraction of capabilities, or “distillation”, from top American AI models, claims Chinese officials have rejected.

Anthropic has accused Chinese AI models of DeepSeek and Moonshot of routing a number of their user requests to its Claude AI models.

Chinese labs are likely attempting to “piggyback on the massive training and inference infrastructure of their US rivals” given how US restrictions are limiting China’s compute power, said Rebecca Arcesati of the Mercator Institute for China Studies.

In his essay this month calling for an AI slowdown, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on the US to continue seeking ways to limit Chinese AI development. Picture: (Patrick Sison)

Chinese officials and some technology analysts have argued that distillation is not uncommon across the AI industry, and is not the main explanation behind Chinese models’ improving capabilities and ability to innovate.

Beijing, has expressed worries over threats to China’s critical infrastructure from American AI, including Anthropic’s powerful Claude Mythos, and more broadly, the risk of AI’s aiding of spreading of political misinformation and potentially challenging its governance.

“We cannot expect meaningful co-operation on AI safety if one side increasingly treats the other side’s technological progress as a national security threat,” Xiao said.

She said disagreements between the US. and China “make dialogue even more necessary.”

AP