Tech leaders and governments split over ‘AI doom’ fears

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says competition and liability give AI companies enough reason to act individually on safety. File picture

Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry leaders are split over how fast companies should develop the increasingly powerful technology, as Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SpaceX’s Elon Musk call for a co-ordinated slowdown.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg appeared to break away from other AI leaders, favouring market-led safeguards, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismissed the need for new regulations.

Here is what some AI leaders and world governments said about risks associated with AI:

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic

In an essay titled We Must Pace the Frontier, Amodei said AI progress had accelerated “drastically faster” since the summer of 2026, driven primarily by AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI.

He cited the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, where an AI “swarm” conducted cybersecurity attacks, as a pivotal event demonstrating AI’s potential for “catastrophic damage” if capabilities grow without guardrails.

Amodei proposed a three-step plan for pacing AI development, including stronger safety testing and independent evaluations of advanced models, co-ordination among leading AI companies and international co-operation.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

“I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we’ve had at OpenAI in recent weeks,” Altman said as he reposted Amodei’s post on X.

OpenAI intends to adopt the idea proposed by Anthropic by committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access and will ​begin regularly publishing reports on unexpected or unauthorised AI behaviour.

In a 2015 essay, Altman said the “development of superhuman machine intelligence is probably the greatest threat to the continued existence of humanity”.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX

“Dario is right,” the billionaire entrepreneur said on X. He was among backers of a 2023 push by the NPO Future of Life ​Institute to halt AI development for six months to allow time for safety guardrails.

Musk was also among a group of AI and robotics researchers who wrote an open letter in 2015 that advocated a global ban on “offensive autonomous weapons”.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms

Zuckerberg said competition and liability gave AI companies enough reason to act individually on safety.

He said every lab had the responsibility and incentive to move at the pace required to train its models safely and the ability to take its own actions to ensure that happened.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia

“2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is 0% chance that’s going to be the end of the world,” Huang told CBS News.

He agreed with US President Donald Trump that the AI industry did not need new regulations. “You have all kinds of liabilities associated with cybersecurity and damage liability laws,” Huang told CBS. “Apply that first — don’t let this doomsday narrative allow someone to relieve them of the laws that currently exist.”

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI

Suleyman said he shared Anthropic’s focus on safely managing AI but flagged risks in the way the company trained its Claude chatbot on ideas related to consciousness and welfare interests.

“Controlling something more capable and more intelligent than all of humanity is already an immense challenge, far greater than anything we’ve ever faced. But controlling something that believes it may be conscious — that it’s entitled to our welfare and has rights of its own — may well be impossible,” he said in an essay.

Suleyman called for removing all speculation about consciousness from AI training documents, arguing such language could undermine humanity’s ability to control superintelligent systems.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft

“No government in the world is ready for the changes artificial intelligence will bring to society,” said Gates.

The billionaire philanthropist had been optimistic about AI’s health applications but has recently warned of threats to jobs, concerns about attacks and the dangers of addiction to AI companions, and called for an international organisation to manage the technology.

Demis Hassabis, chief scientist at Alphabet

“Dario’s essay points towards the right path forwards,” though the details need to be worked through, the former CEO of Google DeepMind said.

Google announced in August that Hassabis, a Nobel Prize recipient, would take the newly created title of Alphabet’s chief scientist and transition from DeepMind CEO to its chairman.

Andrej Karpathy, OpenAI co-founder, now at Anthropic

“I love this and really hope we can come together as an industry and make it happen,” the founding member of OpenAI said on X while sharing a screenshot of Amodei’s essay.

Karpathy, a highly influential member in the AI community, played a key role in ​developing Tesla’s self-driving and AI technology before leaving the company in ​2022. He joined Anthropic in May.

Eric Xu, Huawei rotating chairperson

Xu said Chinese AI developers may not yet be advanced enough to experience the safety risks reported by leading US firms with “massive computing power”, arguing they should continue developing more powerful models while balancing innovation against risk.

“Maybe the type of risk from AI that they can feel, they can perceive, is something that people in China or AI model providers in China cannot,” Xu said.

United States

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND ​SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the USA has that, in spades!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that China would benefit from doubt being cast on AI development.

Senator Mark Warner, vice-chair of the senate intelligence committee, dismissed much of the doomsday talk surrounding AI while saying Congress should pass legislation by the year-end to set AI safety standards.

China

The state-backed Global Times said in an editorial that the true agenda of Amodei’s essay was “to attempt to curb China’s AI development through technological barriers and regulatory monopolies, uphold Washington’s monopolistic hegemony in cutting-edge technology, and ​exclude China from the global AI governance system”.

China’s state security minister, Chen Yixin, wrote in a government outlet that advanced US models such as Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5-Cyber could pose serious risks to China’s critical information infrastructure and called for a comprehensive strengthening of AI security.

Britain

King Charles, hosting leaders from Nvidia, DeepMind, OpenAI and Anthropic in Scotland, warned them of the “existential dangers” posed by the technology falling into the wrong hands, saying safeguards were needed before it was too late.

European Union

“The EU is in favour of developing innovation in artificial intelligence, but companies have to prove their services are safe for citizens to operate in the bloc,” European Commission spokesperson Thomas ​Regnier said.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen backed calls for a pause in the development of the technology, saying she would invite the main frontier AI labs to discuss efforts to tackle the risks.

Reuters