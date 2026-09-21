Tiny wild cat ‘Tigrino’ newly identified as species draws visitors in Bolivia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A tiny wild cat hidden in the cloud forests in Bolivia has become an unlikely tourist attraction, drawing a stream of visitors hoping for a glimpse of the animal that scientists have identified as a new species.

The problem is Tigrino, as he has been named, doesn’t like the attention.

The small, spotted feline with large, leopard-like spots is easily stressed, so caretakers at the wildlife sanctuary near La Paz keep him out of public view, turning away the crowds eager for a closer look.

When The Associated Press visited on Sunday, Tigrino cautiously emerged from his shelter, sniffed the air and paced around for a few minutes before slipping back into the foliage.

The small spotted wild cat identified as a new species, Leopardus tilcayo, at the Senda Verde wildlife sanctuary in Bolivia's Yungas region. Picture: (Juan Karita)

Tigrino belongs to Leopardus tilcayo, the first living wild cat species described by scientists in more than a century. At only 46cm from head to the base of his tail and weighing 1.4kg, he is smaller than the average house cat.

The discovery published on Thursday in the journal Current Biology generated excitement on social media.

Visitors from across Bolivia and beyond have flocked to the Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary, where Tigrino has lived since 2017 when a family took him there after trying unsuccessfully to domesticate him.

“Tigrino has become, in only a few days, an ambassador for conservation,” said sanctuary co-founder Marcelo Levy, adding the new species designation has helped raise awareness about the need to protect wild cats and their habitat in Bolivia’s tropical forests.

“He’s such a tiny animal, and he has become something so important.”

AP