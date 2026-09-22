Trump defends decision to start war against Iran in UN address

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President Donald Trump returned to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday at a tumultuous moment for the world — and for his presidency — and made the case that he’s shown fortitude while other leaders have equivocated as he defended his decision to start a war with Iran.

But Trump also suggested that he could be at a crossroads in the conflict even as he called on the Islamic Republic to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and return to the negotiating table to find a settlement to end the conflict.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

The president’s comments came in his wide-ranging address to the international body in which he also celebrated this year’s US military operation to oust Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from power, a new agreement to expand the US military presence in Greenland, and pushed back against calls for greater regulation of the artificial intelligence industry.

But at the heart of the address was a fulsome defence of the war and pushback on the notion that Iran has shown a measure of resilience.

“The terrorist regime is behaving badly, not because they are strong and confident, but because they are weak and desperate,” Trump said.

Trump also accused Iran of stalling to make a deal to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an endgame to the war until after the midterm elections in the US. He insisted the tactic would have no effect on how he approached the conflict.

Most of Iran’s delegation walked out of the chamber as Trump railed against the Islamic Republic.

Day of diplomacy

After his speech, Trump gathered with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on the sidelines of the General Assembly to sign a new security agreement.

The deal, announced last week, came together after Trump repeatedly threatened to “take over” Greenland, a territory of Nato-ally Denmark, by military force if necessary. Trump said on Tuesday the US would immediately begin the process of developing a larger military presence in Greenland including “building two very major military bases”.

Under the deal, Greenland remains Denmark’s territory.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Picture: (Yuki Iwamura)

Trump also held talks with new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The leaders said they discussed migration, the conflict in Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war and more.

Trump also met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Later, he’ll meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and will hold a more informal meeting with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez, according to the White House.

He’s also scheduled to meet with leaders and senior officials from Gulf Co-operation Council nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates — to discuss the way ahead with the war in Iran and growing concern about recent Iran-backed rebel attacks on Saudi Arabia. Trump also plans to take part in an event on the Shield of Americas, an initiative Trump launched with Latin American countries earlier this year focused on combatting violent cartels.

War looms large

The visit to the UN comes when Trump’s foreign policy approach — particularly his decision to start a war with Iran — has become a drag on his fellow Republicans’ hopes of retaining control of both chambers of Congress during the coming midterm elections. Nevertheless, Trump made the case in his speech that the world is better off for his leadership.

“As president of the most extraordinary nation in history,” Trump said. “I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day. I do not believe in letting problems fester.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and US first lady Melania Trump listen as US President Donald Trump speaks to the UN General Assembly. Picture: (Heather Khalifa)

In last year’s address at the UN, Trump claimed the US had “demolished” Iran’s nuclear capabilities after he ordered the June 2025 bombardment of three key facilities.

He returned to the General Assembly nearing the seven-month mark of a new war against Iran that he insists is necessary to address a nuclear threat posed by Iran.

The war has grown more complicated even though strikes by the US and Israel have killed much of Iran’s top leadership and destroyed its air force and navy, while a US blockade of Iranian oil has left Tehran in economic shambles.

The energy market continues to be spooked by the war and oil prices remain elevated. Saudi Arabia earlier this month shuttered a key pipeline that acted as a relief valve for oil blocked in the Gulf. The kingdom made the move after the pipeline came under attack by Iran-backed militants in Iraq.

At the same time, territorial grabs by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, another Iranian-backed group, near the Bab al-Mandab Strait has now made it treacherous for oil carriers to use that Red Sea shipping lane.

But Trump insisted anew that the elevated oil prices are a transitory problem that will fade once the war ends.

“Oil prices will come plummeting down even lower than they were at the start of the conflict,” Trump said. “And they were very low in the United States. They were really low.”

Secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Trump was open to meeting with Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, while he’s in New York for the General Assembly.

“This is a president that will meet with anybody for the most part, because he believes that engaging with people is important if you’re going to solve problems,” Rubio said on NBC’s Today show. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to end up agreeing with them, but it’s important.”

Trump’s frustration

The president also touched on Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine during his UN address — a conflict that during his 2024 campaign he predicted would be resolved on Day One of his second term. He once again expressed hope that the conflict will soon be resolved.

Trump hasn’t obscured that his patience is being tested by Ukraine’s targeting of Russia’s diesel refineries — an issue that’s added to the global oil markets’ volatility — and Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy grid.

Trump last week asserted that he got the two sides to agree to not target each other’s energy infrastructure.

Zelensky, who was scheduled to meet with Trump on Tuesday afternoon, said he was willing to go along with Trump’s plan if Russia abided by it. Russia said it could only go along with Trump’s energy truce proposal if Western energy sanctions on Moscow were lifted first.

The two sides have continued carrying out strikes on refineries and other energy infrastructure.

Trump noted that last week he signed a new sanctions bill targeting Moscow. It empowers him to impose up to 100% tariffs on the top five importers of Russian oil or natural gas.

The legislation includes an exception for countries that import less than 15% of Russia’s natural gas exports and have taken significant steps to reduce those imports. Trump, however, has yet to enact the stiff penalties.

“If necessary, I will have to use them,” Trump said. “It’s time to stop the killing.”

Associated Press