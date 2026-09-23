Third beluga whale dies at Chicago aquarium after rescue from Canada

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Beluga whales native to the Cook Inlet on Alaska’s coast are classified as an endangered species, and their population rapidly declined by nearly 80% from 1979 to 2018. Picture:

A third beluga whale has died at a Chicago aquarium after being rescued this summer from a shuttered Canadian marine park in a complex international operation that moved 30 whales to aquariums in the US and Spain.

Osiris, a 26-year-old female whale, died on Monday, Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium said. The death comes less than a week after a fourth beluga, named Jelly Bean, died since it was rehomed at Oceanogràfic de València in Spain.

The deaths were sudden and unexpected as their health wavered amid the challenges of adjusting to a new home, according to statements from the aquariums.

Beluga whales are particularly vulnerable to changes in their environment, such as climate change, pollution and other sources of stress, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). Beluga whales native to the Cook Inlet on Alaska’s coast are classified as an endangered species, and their population rapidly declined by nearly 80% from 1979 to 2018.

“When Shedd was asked to help with this rescue, we understood the animals arrived with significant vulnerabilities and that the outcome for every individual could not be guaranteed,” the Shedd Aquarium said.

Belugas struggled to adapt to the aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium took in 10 of the 30 belugas and four dolphins stranded at Marineland, an Ontario park that closed years ago and could no longer care for them. The Canadian government signed off on a last-minute agreement to move its last captive whales out of the country earlier this year, saving them from euthanasia.

The belugas came from the Marineland park and zoo in Niagara Falls, Ontario, which announced in early 2023 it was for sale and closed to the public in late summer 2024. A total of 19 belugas and one killer whale had died at Marineland since 2019, according to provincial government data obtained through freedom of information laws and official statements.

The rescued belugas were moved in custom-made slings and temperature-controlled containers, Shedd staff said. Aquarium personnel travelled to Marineland to examine their health records in preparation for the move. They monitored their health minute-by-minute since they arrived, the aquarium staff said.

Peekachu and Rain died at Shedd in late August and early September after arriving from Canada. Another beluga that had lived at the aquarium for decades died around the same time.

Osiris was a “whale of clinical concern” since she arrived, according to the aquarium. The whale did not eat as consistently as her fellow animals, which complicated the efforts to keep her well-fed and hydrated.

“Osiris experienced periods of meaningful progress, nutritionally and socially, but her overall condition remained closely monitored,” the aquarium said.

Her caretakers noticed sudden changes in her behaviour and breathing patterns the morning of her death, according to the aquarium. She was moved to the medical habitat, but “her condition declined rapidly” and she “passed away despite lifesaving efforts”.

Beluga sent to Spain died suddenly

Jelly Bean, the whale that died at Oceanogràfic de València, also died “suddenly and unexpectedly”, according to José Rafael Serra, a spokesperson for the facility. The whale “experienced feeding difficulties, prompting the veterinary team to intensify her monitoring” despite periods of improvement, Serra said in an e-mail.

The Spanish aquarium took in two of Marineland’s beluga whales, including Jelly Bean. The Georgia Aquarium and SeaWorld locations in San Diego and San Antonio have also accepted whales from the Canadian park.

The two rescued whales at the Georgia Aquarium showed decreased appetites and were examined, but no issues were found, the aquarium said in a social media post on Friday. The whales at SeaWorld are in “stable health”, according to AnneMarie Iturrizaga, a spokesperson for the company that owns the parks.

The Shedd Aquarium notified the NOAA of Osiris’s death on Monday, according to John Chu, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries. Within 30 days of the whales’ deaths, the aquarium must formally submit their names and causes of death, and on request provide copies of necropsy reports, Chu said in an e-mail earlier this month.

The Shedd Aquarium said it will conduct necropsies into the whales and will share the results when they are confirmed.

Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia’s marine mammal research unit, said it was concerning the four belugas had died “so shortly after arriving in their new homes”.

The belugas were in small, confined spaces on the flights out of Marineland, but that’s not out of the ordinary for them, Trites said. The whales often swim in narrow spaces between sheets of ice, and “should be reasonably well adapted to that sort of condition”, he said.

“Four animals have died so shortly after arriving in the new homes, and that’s what stands out to me as being surprising.”

AP