WATCH | Six-year-old Chinese girl sets women’s Rubik’s Cube speed record

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Lian Yunzhi became the only female speedcuber to achieve an average below 4.5 seconds. File photo:

A six-year-old Chinese girl has set a new women’s world record by solving Rubik’s cubes at an average pace of just over four seconds per cube.

Lian Yunzhi first broke the record earlier this month with an average time of 4.52 seconds at a World Cube Association-certified competition in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and improved to 4.27 seconds at another race in the southern city of Guangzhou, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

She became the only female speedcuber to achieve an average below 4.5 seconds, it said.

The association listed Lian on its website as the record holder for the fastest women’s average time solving the 3x3x3 cube.

Wearing a red hairband with a bow, Lian looked serious while her small fingers moved quickly during the Wuhan competition. She smiled proudly and clapped after one attempt took her only about 3.54 seconds.

CCTV said Lian first tried to solve a Rubik’s Cube when she was four, and it used to take her 90 seconds to solve it. In the past, she didn’t dare compete, but she grew to like the good results and recognition, it said.

“She was an introverted kid. Now she is very confident wherever she goes,” her mother Lin Yangxi was quoted as saying.

CCTV said Lian has mastered more than 1,300 solving formulas and recently spent about two to three hours daily on training. Her parents also took her to Shanghai to learn from top coaches, it said.

Reuters