Cheetah cubs at Prague Zoo ‘doing well’ after strong storms, mother’s illness

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Four of the newly born cheetah quintuplets rest at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, on September 25 2026. Picture: AP

Five cheetah cubs had to survive a weather scare and the illness of their mother after their birth at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic. But they are doing well now, the zoo said on Friday.

The zoo said the quintuplets — four males and one female — that were born on June 18 had faced a tough time from the start.

Their mother, Daenerys, opted to give birth in an outdoor enclosure with a period of strong storms hitting Prague soon after.

Despite her inexperience, Daenerys took “exemplary” good care of her first cubs under such weather conditions.

Daenerys protected the five from torrential rains, licking water from their fluffy fur to keep them dry, curator Pavel Brandl said.

Newly born cheetah quintuplets play by their mother, Daenerys, at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, September 25, 2026. Picture: AP (Petr David Josek)

In the wild, the cheetah’s infant mortality is high because of predators, and cheetah cubs also are vulnerable to diseases such as pneumonia.

To make things worse, Daenerys suffered from an intestinal infection in August.

But despite all odds, the five looked lively and healthy on Friday.

“At this moment, everything seems fine, but it’s still a long run,” Brandl said. He said that it might take a year before it’s clear if they will survive the crucial period after their birth.

Scientists say every cub is critical to saving the species, which is threatened with extinction.

Cheetahs are the fastest animals on land that can reach maximum speeds of between 112 and 120km/h. It’s estimated that fewer than 7,000 of them remain in the wild.

AP