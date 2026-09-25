Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London

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A courtroom sketch of Essa Suleiman, who is charged with attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London. File picture: Reuters/

A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to attempting to murder two Jewish men who were stabbed in a knife attack in north London in April, an offence prosecutors said they were no longer treating as terrorism.

Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, is alleged to have attacked the men in Golders Green on April 29, one of a spate of incidents targeting Jewish premises in the same area of London which is home to a large Jewish population.

The attacks left Britain’s 290,000 Jews fearing for their safety, and prompted the government to promise stronger action to protect them.

Suleiman appeared for a brief hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

He also denied a third count of attempted murder, relating to an unconnected incident at the home of a former acquaintance earlier the same day, and possession of a bladed article.

Police had initially said the stabbings were being investigated as suspected terrorism.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said on Friday, however, that the Crown Prosecution Service had concluded that following a review, there was no sufficient evidence to say the stabbings had a terrorist connection.

Suleiman was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on January 15, with his trial due to start in March.

Reuters