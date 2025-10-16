NKARENG MATSHE | `Broos’ real Bafana legacy will be seen after the 2026 World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It took tears, sweat, anxiety and hard work for Bafana Bafana to finally secure the first World Cup qualification in more than two decades. But while all this is worth celebrating, we are not going to ignore certain factors that paved the way for our national team to be at the top table again.

The most obvious is that, as next year’s tournament in North America is an expanded one, we stood a better chance this time, with nine African teams headed to the event. It was tough previously, because this continent was limited to just five representatives in a 32-team tournament.

Now we are toasting World Cup qualification, thanks in the main to Broos’ consistency in adhering to his beliefs. — Nkareng Matshe, sports editor

Could Bafana have made it had Fifa not decided to expand the World Cup to 48 teams? On the evidence of our struggle and needing a huge favour from Nigeria to qualify on the last day, perhaps we might have missed the boat yet again. But in our last attempt to qualify for Qatar 2022, there were signs of progress already under Hugo Broos.

We remember that four years ago, Ghana needed a dubious penalty to qualify ahead of Bafana. That was a few months into Broos’s regime and, two years later, we were celebrating a first Africa Cup of Nations medal since 2002. Now we are toasting World Cup qualification, thanks in the main to Broos’ consistency in adhering to his beliefs.

But it would be foolish to ignore that Bafana got a huge helping hand in making this World Cup, something which the other eight group winners didn’t get. Our national team was the only one to play seven out of 10 games at home, thanks to a kind draw which grouped us with two Southern African neighbours – Lesotho and Zimbabwe – who didn’t have suitable venues to host their games and opted for Fifa-accredited SA facilities instead.

Another group opponent, Benin, also didn’t have hosting rights, and we beat them at a neutral venue in Ivory Coast, far away from their home base. Only Nigeria and Rwanda played Bafana in front of their fans and the results from those games – one point out of six – tell a story of normal away struggle. The three points we lost against Lesotho due to Safa’s incompetence also made a huge difference in the end.

Take nothing away from Broos’ immense hard work, I was in Libreville in 2017 when he miraculously guided an unfancied Cameroon to continental glory, beating a Mohamad Salah-led Egypt 2-1 in the Afcon final. But an indictment on the Belgian was that his team disintegrated months later, which is what Bafana – amid this wild euphoria - should guard against.

It is not unpatriotic to admit we have ridden our luck in certain instances under Broos, including when we attained that bronze medal in the Ivory Coast at Afcon 2023. Bafana return to that tournament in Morocco in December not a closed book they were two years ago. Having qualified for the World Cup, we will now be a marked team. This will be a good platform to test Broos’ resolve.

But the greatest challenge to his true contribution to SA football will be after next year’s World Cup, when he’s set to retire. Will he leave a team to enable us to qualify for another? Or will we be like Cameroon who, after winning Afcon 2017, could not even qualify for Russia 2018 and were knocked out at the Round of 16 in the 2019 Afcon?

The next few months should be a platform for Broos to bequeath us a meaningful legacy, a platform on which Bafana can build, rather than celebrate assisted, or even fluked, achievements.