OPINION | Land restitution can only succeed with ongoing post-settlement support

For the millions of South Africans forcibly removed from their homes under apartheid’s spatial engineering, heritage celebration carries a different weight: one of loss, incomplete return and the ongoing struggle for restoration.

This is despite the quest for social justice as purported by the amended Restitution of Land Rights Act (1994).

Academic research and documentary work have revealed the impact of forced removals and the realities of implementing restitution policy. Memory work demonstrates the violence of forced removals and the ironies of restitution.

Three key moments define this experience: the forging of lives before removal, the receipt of eviction notices and the eviction itself. From the perspective of the commission on restitution of land rights, policy implementation meets the realities of claimants, revealing the achievements and challenges of SA’s restitution programme.

The case of Elandskloof illustrates the possibilities and limitations of the restitution process. As the first successful land restitution case in SA, families who were “uitgesmyt” (cast out) in 1962 watched their homes and belongings being burnt and bulldozed by the apartheid state.

“Our dream has come true today — today, I am very happy,” a woman declared in 1996 as hundreds returned to their land. From the commission’s perspective, this represented an achievement: the restoration of land to its rightful owners after decades of injustice.

In 2025, the community expressed joy when the Western Cape High Court lifted the administration order placed on the community in 2005. The restitution process had been punctuated with community tension and financial constraints.

The return masked an unanticipated reality: the farming community that once cultivated buchu and sustained itself through generations had been returned to land stripped of infrastructure, support and possibility. This irony exemplifies the gap between policy intention and experience. Despite being heralded as a success story, Elandskloof demonstrates how a return without post-settlement support perpetuates cycles of dispossession.

Research into forced removals in Cape Town areas reveals how the forging of lives was systematically destroyed through the bureaucratic violence of apartheid. The “pain” continued with eviction notices, often arriving without warning, marking not just the loss of property but the destruction of social worlds, resulting in fractured societies.

The commission’s experience confirms what academic research reveals about rural dispossession. Communities rooted in traditionwere violently severed from lands that had sustained them for generations.

The sale of land under the Group Areas Act (1950) was not merely a transaction; it was an act of cultural, spiritual and economic destruction.

Between 1995 and 2024, SA settled about 83,067 land claims, involving 2,390,023 beneficiaries; this represented about 94% of old-order claims. While these numbers are indicative of progress in addressing injustices, they mask a complex reality.

The commission’s experience reveals how limited budgets shape the scale and rollout of restitution efforts. Financial constraints have created an imbalance between land and cash settlements, with most claimants receiving monetary compensation rather than land restoration. However, it should be noted that claimants are offered options, which include land restoration, alternative land or financial compensation.

Urban areas that once housed neighbourhoods have been transformed and developed into suburbs, shopping centres or industrial zones that cannot be undone.

The spaces of belonging have been erased from the landscape, making physical return impossible and compelling families (many mired in debt) to accept financial settlements that can never restore what was lost.

Civil society organisations bring knowledge of trauma, community development and advocacy that complement state resources.

Affected communities must be centred as partners in designing solutions rather than recipients of interventions. The voices of those who have experienced forced removal and incomplete restitution must be heard. Restitution should take a whole-society approach, involving an array of partners that address post-restitution support: combining government land grants with NGO skills development programmes, faith-based counselling services and community-led economic initiatives.

Prof Siona O’Connell is an African studies scholar and filmmaker at the University of Pretoria and a social justice activist

