SOWETAN | No child must learn on an empty stomach

Food at Isibane Primary School in NU8 Mdantsane which is supplied by Principal Noma - Afrika Mhlophe aswell as by teachers and parents due to the Government feeding scheme which is failing. Picture: NIGEL LOUW. 15/08/2008.

As the world marked the 80th anniversary of World Food Day on Wednesday, thousands of pupils from primary schools around Tembisa were uncertain if they would have anything to eat when they got to school.

The day celebrates the formation of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation – an institution created to fight hunger across the world. In many countries, this day is used to highlight the problem of poverty, which is affecting most developing countries in the world. Other governments, NGOs and businesses use the day to promote food security.

Several projects are promoted on this day, including encouraging people to grow their own food. It is a good day for photo opportunities for politicians and government officials who pretend to be doing something about poverty crisis.

But pupils at Reagile, Ebomini, Kanana, Mikateka, OR Tambo, Moriting and Winnie Mandela primary schools; and Tembisa West and Umqhele secondary schools in Tembisa and Ivory Park, can tell a story of neglect.

Until Wednesday evening, food that is part of the government’s nutrition programme had not been delivered.

At the root of the problem is the government’s failure to manage and run the nutrition programme. Service providers told this newspaper they were owed millions of rand by the government.

In other cases, the government increased the number of schools assigned to a service provider without checking whether the contractor has the capacity and capability to deliver to the additional schools.

It is another classic case of a government that is not in touch with reality of what happening on the ground. The case is also an example of gross incompetence.

The department of education in Gauteng told Sowetan on Wednesday that it was not aware of the pending crisis in the nine Tembisa schools and committed to ensuring that food was to be delivered yesterday .

The statement from the government is an admission of unforgivable failure. Where were the officials tasked with ensuring that food is delivered? What action will be taken by the government against the officials who willingly or unwillingly allowed this situation to happen.

For too long, this government has treated poor South Africans like second-class citizens. Whenever there is a case of incompetence, negligence and corruption, the poor become the first victims.

It is not supposed to be this way. A caring government should make the most vulnerable a top priority when it delivers such services.