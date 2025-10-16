SOWETAN SAYS | Hugo Broos makes nation proud again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the Fifa World Cup 2026 is another great sporting moment for our country after years of disappointment by our national football side.

For some time, Bafana have had to take the back bench while the nation feted other national sides, such as the Springboks, who’ve won the World Cup a record four times, and even the once-choking Proteas cricketers brought back an international trophy in the form of the World Test Championship in the winter.

Over the past four years, however, Bafana’s fortunes have changed tremendously, thanks to the meticulous management of Hugo Broos, the Belgian coach who has brought about an immense improvement to the team.

Famously, after taking over in 2021, Broos remarked that South Africans should give him time to get the team right. “Don’t kill me if we don’t qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but kill me if we don’t qualify for 2026.”

On Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium, Bafana secured a 3-0 win over Rwanda to win Group C and book a ticket to next year’s World Cup, fulfilling Broos’s promise that he would eventually get it right.

The signs were always there that Bafana would be a force once again. Under Broos, they are unbeaten at home in official matches, and at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, SA stunned the continent by bringing back a bronze medal.

In these World Cup qualifiers, Bafana’s place as a top team has never been in doubt, even though they started the campaign on the wrong foot, with one win and a defeat to Rwanda away. Bafana took charge of the group in late 2023 and should have long been home and dry before this week’s final qualifiers, had it not been for the Teboho Mokoena saga.

That sorry episode of Safa officials failing to pick up that Mokoena was suspended for the match against Lesotho cannot be swept under the carpet now that we have qualified. Safa promised to take action, and we will remind them time and time again that heads must roll. Fielding an ineligible player put us under unnecessary strain, and even with Safa’s known lack of governance, there should be some sort of accountability for this incompetent indiscretion.

We congratulate the team for ensuring that SA’s flag will fly among the 48 teams who will grace the US, Mexico and Canada next year, after we had spent several years adopting other national teams in such world tournaments.

Hugo Broos has made us proud again.