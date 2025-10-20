SOWETAN | Fatal bus crash: Owners must face full might of law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Friday, transport minister Barbara Creecy released a preliminary report into the horror bus crash that claimed the lives of 43 people on the N1 highway in Limpopo.

The report found that the bus, carrying 91 passengers, was overloaded as it was licensed to carry only 60. Secondly, it found that the bus was travelling at high speed for the road conditions, and thirdly that the brakes were not in a good working condition.

These findings confirmed what survivors of the crash told this publication days before. The survivors recounted how the bus had avoided a head-on collision prior to its ill-fated crash. Others said they had overheard the drivers talking about its faulty brakes. Even more disturbingly, the passengers revealed that so overloaded was the bus that some people were standing in the aisle from East London to Limpopo.

What this tragedy highlights is a growing concern for the negligence of public transport operators for the safety of their passengers and poor law enforcement which leads to impunity.

While Creecy said she has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to contact the owners of the bus and conduct an inspection of the company’s fleet, this is simply cold comfort for the families of the victims. Creecy also said she was awaiting legal advice from her team on how to deal with the potential of a culpable homicide charge.

The bus company - DNC Coaches – is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the bus as well as its compliance with road traffic laws. By failing to ensure that the brakes were in good working condition is nothing short of negligence, which the owners ought to be held to account for.

Furthermore, the bus owners must be held culpable for the overloading of passengers which placed the safety of those onboard in danger. It is up to transport owners to ensure that they hold their drivers to the highest standards of adherence to the laws of the road and failing to do so must be punishable in law.

Given that we are now in the run-up to the festive season, most public transport operators will be chasing profit at the expense of the safety of their passengers. The time to send a strong message that noncompliance with the rules of the road will not be tolerated is now. By charging the owners of the bus for this tragedy, authorities will not only give the families of the victims hope for justice but also ensure there is no impunity.

